Violinist Assia Ahhatt is "ALL-IN" with New CD Produced by Legendary Producer Humberto Gatica
"ALL-IN" features 13 new arrangements and covers of some of the world's most loved iconic songs. The instrumentation of the arrangements incorporate a live orchestra with pop elements mixed throughout.
Songs include Viva la Vida (Coldplay), S.O.S. (ABBA), Tears in Heaven (Eric Clapton), Unbreak My Heart (Toni Braxton), Kiss from a Rose (Seal), Earth Song (Michael Jackson), Moves Like Jagger (Maroon 5), Love Runs Out (One Republic), My Heart Will Go On (Celine Dion), Latin standard Quizás, Quizás Quizás, Superstition (Stevie Wonder), Somebody to Love (Queen and Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen).
"ALL-IN" wcj is available now on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Google Play.
https://itunes.apple.com/
EPK: https://www.youtube.com/
Classically-
Over the years she has been invited to perform with top Western artists, including Chris Botti, Kurt Elling, Marc O'Connor, Jean-Luc Ponty, Pierre Blanchard, Eric Serra and Dire Straits Experience, as well participated in festivals with music icons Robert Plant and Mark Knopfler.
Assia's discography consists of solo concert appearances around the globe, with 30 videos among her eight internationally-
Next, her explosive violin solo paired with English language vocals formed the centerpiece of the duet Fiesta in San Juan with Puerto Rican rapper WISIN. The dynamic video of Assia together with WISIN's interplay in Spanish was filmed in Old San Juan and was produced and directed by Hollywood music video director Jessy Terrero. The single spent several weeks on Billboard's Latin Tropical Chart, while the remix quickly reached Top 20 National Dance Club status.
www.assiaahhatt.com
Photos Courtesy of Seize the Day Entertaining.
