Violinist Assia Ahhatt is "ALL-IN" with New CD Produced by Legendary Producer Humberto Gatica

-- "Seize the Day Entertaining"is pleased to announce the worldwide release of "ALL-IN" by the exotic violinist from Ukraine, Assia Ahhatt . Assia partnered with 16 time Grammy Award-winning producer and creative genius Humberto Gatica, known for his work with Cher, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Micheal Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, Julio Iglesias, Tina Turner, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand, in this unique musical collaboration."ALL-IN" features 13 new arrangements and covers of some of the world's most loved iconic songs. The instrumentation of the arrangements incorporate a live orchestra with pop elements mixed throughout.Songs include(Coldplay),(ABBA),(Eric Clapton),(Toni Braxton),(Seal),(Michael Jackson),(Maroon 5),(One Republic),(Celine Dion), Latin standard(Stevie Wonder),(Queen and(Leonard Cohen)."ALL-IN" wcj is available now on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Google Play.EPK: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=jVM5PwVIZCU Classically-trained musician Assia has performed across multiple musical genres for international and U.S. audiences. A violin prodigy by the age of five, she won several European competitions and was one of the youngest soloists in the Ukrainian National Philharmonic. Later, Assia combined her singing and songwriting talents to embark on a successful solo music career.Over the years she has been invited to perform with top Western artists, including Chris Botti, Kurt Elling, Marc O'Connor, Jean-Luc Ponty, Pierre Blanchard, Eric Serra and Dire Straits Experience, as well participated in festivals with music icons Robert Plant and Mark Knopfler.Assia's discography consists of solo concert appearances around the globe, with 30 videos among her eight internationally-acclaimed albums. In 2013, together with vocal coach Seth Riggs, she recorded the chart-topping U.S debut single,, that reached #1 on several Billboard's charts and was featured on the National Dance Club Chart for several weeks.Next, her explosive violin solo paired with English language vocals formed the centerpiece of the duetwith Puerto Rican rapper WISIN. The dynamic video of Assia together with WISIN's interplay in Spanish was filmed in Old San Juan and was produced and directed by Hollywood music video director Jessy Terrero. The single spent several weeks on Billboard's Latin Tropical Chart, while the remix quickly reached Top 20 National Dance Club status.www.assiaahhatt.comPhotos Courtesy of Seize the Day Entertaining.