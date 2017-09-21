News By Tag
60 Female Chefs Support One Worthy Cause at Eat To The Beat
Where High-Calibre Cuisine and Fine Libations Take Centre Stage
"Eat to the Beat has become Toronto's must-attend culinary event and fundraiser over the years thanks to our participating chefs, sponsors and supporters,"
Guests can enjoy specially prepared savoury and sweet dishes at 60 stations, along with wine, beer and a selection of non-alcoholic libations from 20 of the finest beverage purveyors set up around Roy Thomson Hall's outer lobby.
"KitchenAid is thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of Eat to the Beat again this year," states Janice Ryder Sr. Marketing Manager, KitchenAid and Jennair. "It's such a fun evening out with the opportunity to sample some amazing food and drink from some of Toronto's top female chefs."
In addition to food and drink, colourful and whimsical one-of-a-kind corsets, inspired by food and created and modelled by breast cancer survivors, have become an integral part of Eat to the Beat.
"A fun, colourful and cheeky tradition at Eat to the Beat, breast cancer survivors add class with a bit of sass by modeling original food-inspired corsets that they have created," adds Joanne Brophy, co-chair, Eat to the Beat.
Started 21 years ago by sisters Lisa and Abby Slater, Eat to the Beat has raised more than $3.9 million since its inception. Funds raised at Eat to the Beat will be directed towards supporting the full spectrum of breast cancer programs and services of the Canadian Cancer Society - from important research where the latest innovations are developed to direct patient support – and will benefit not only the estimated 25,000 Canadian women who are diagnosed every year with this disease, but also the families and friends who love and support them.
Participating chefs that will be featured at this year's Eat to the Beat include:
Sandra Abballe, Succulent Chocolates and Sweets
Suzanne Barr, Saturday Night Dinette
VanessaBaudanza, The Rolling Pin
Isabelle Loiacono, The Rolling Pin
Wanda Beaver, Wanda's Pie in the Sky
Renee Bellefeuille, Art Gallery of Ontario
Cathy Beneway, Creative Catering by Cathy
Tifffany Miquel, George Restaurant
Emma Beqaj, Emma's Eatery Catering
Shannon Bolak, Ace Bakery
Arvinda Chauhan, Arvinda's
Preena Chauhan, Arvinda's
Tiiu Christie, Marigolds and Onions
Tysa Christie, Marigolds and Onions
Jeanne da Silva, George Brown College Chef School
Amy wcj Symington, George Brown College Chef School
Felicia Derose, Chase
Donna Dooher, Mildred's Temple Kitchen
Stephanie Duong, Roselle Desserts
Rossy Earle, SupiCucu
Alexandra Feswick, The Drake Hotel
Kimberley Humby, East & Main Bistro
Anna Janes, Cocomira Confections
Charlotte Langley, Groundwork Food and Scout Canning
Tara Lee, Eastbound Brewing Co.
Jacqueline Lo, Ruelo Patisserie
Lynn Mendelson, Lynn Mendelson Catering
Joan Monfaredi, Park Hyatt Hotel
Lauren Mozer, Elle Cuisine
Andrea Nicholson, Butchie's and Killer Condiments
Leona Nyman, Azzurra
Suzanne Baby, Gallery Grill at Hart House
Catherine O'Donnell, Willow Cakes and Pastries
Christine Ostiguy, Yorkshire Pudding Catering
Angela Panigas, The Sultan's Tent, Café Moroc
Véronique Perez, Crêpes à GoGo Spadina, Limonana
Jennifer Perusini, BerBer Social
Andrea Porier, Inn on the Twenty
Karen Rachlin, Bite Catering
Nuit Regular, Kiin, Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar, Sukhothai Restaurant
Emily Richards, Professional Home Economist
Dufflet Rosenberg, Dufflet Pastries
Alida Solomon, Tutti Matti
Lili Sullivan, Pomodoro
Elaine Wong, The Omni King Edward Hotel
Vanessa Yeung, Aphrodite Cooks
Leyla Kizilirmak, Art Square Gallery and Café
Eat to the Beat at a Glance:
DATE: Tuesday, October 17, 2017
TIME: 7pm – 10pm
VENUE: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station)
COST: Tickets include savoury and sweet dishes at 60 stations along with wine, beer and a selection of non-alcoholic libations from 20 of the finest beverage purveyors.
General Admission Ticket: $189
(a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount)
www.eattothebeat.ca
DRESS: Smart casual
FACEBOOK: @CCSToronto
Ø Event Page: Eat to the Beat (https://www.facebook.com/
INSTAGRAM: @CCSGTA
TWITTER: @CCSGTA
HASHTAG: #EattotheBeat #CancerFighter
Media Contact
Peter Ashworth
Ashworth Associates PR
416-603-6005
peter@ashworthassociates.com
