September 2017
60 Female Chefs Support One Worthy Cause at Eat To The Beat

Where High-Calibre Cuisine and Fine Libations Take Centre Stage
 
 
TORONTO - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A mecca for urban foodies who come to experience the best Ontario's culinary scene has to offer, Eat to the Beat presented by KitchenAid is a signature event of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and is celebrating its 22nd year on Tuesday, October 17 from 7pm – 10pm at Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe Street). It is the only event in Canada that exclusively features the talent of 60 female chefs – women supporting women through the challenges that come with a breast cancer diagnosis. General Admission Tickets are $189 and include all food and beverages (a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount). For tickets or to see the line-up of chefs and beverage participants, please visit www.eattothebeat.ca.

"Eat to the Beat has become Toronto's must-attend culinary event and fundraiser over the years thanks to our participating chefs, sponsors and supporters," says Cathy Park, co-chair, Eat to the Beat.

Guests can enjoy specially prepared savoury and sweet dishes at 60 stations, along with wine, beer and a selection of non-alcoholic libations from 20 of the finest beverage purveyors set up around Roy Thomson Hall's outer lobby.

"KitchenAid is thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of Eat to the Beat again this year," states Janice Ryder Sr. Marketing Manager, KitchenAid and Jennair.  "It's such a fun evening out with the opportunity to sample some amazing food and drink from some of Toronto's top female chefs."

In addition to food and drink, colourful and whimsical one-of-a-kind corsets, inspired by food and created and modelled by breast cancer survivors, have become an integral part of Eat to the Beat.

"A fun, colourful and cheeky tradition at Eat to the Beat, breast cancer survivors add class with a bit of sass by modeling original food-inspired corsets that they have created," adds Joanne Brophy, co-chair, Eat to the Beat.

Started 21 years ago by sisters Lisa and Abby Slater, Eat to the Beat has raised more than $3.9 million since its inception. Funds raised at Eat to the Beat will be directed towards supporting the full spectrum of breast cancer programs and services of the Canadian Cancer Society - from important research where the latest innovations are developed to direct patient support – and will benefit not only the estimated 25,000 Canadian women who are diagnosed every year with this disease, but also the families and friends who love and support them.

Participating chefs that will be featured at this year's Eat to the Beat include:

Sandra Abballe, Succulent Chocolates and Sweets

Suzanne Barr, Saturday Night Dinette

VanessaBaudanza, The Rolling Pin

Isabelle Loiacono, The Rolling Pin

Wanda Beaver, Wanda's Pie in the Sky

Renee Bellefeuille, Art Gallery of Ontario

Cathy Beneway, Creative Catering by Cathy

Tifffany Miquel, George Restaurant

Emma Beqaj, Emma's Eatery Catering

Shannon Bolak, Ace Bakery

Arvinda Chauhan, Arvinda's

Preena Chauhan, Arvinda's

Tiiu Christie, Marigolds and Onions

Tysa Christie, Marigolds and Onions

Jeanne da Silva, George Brown College Chef School

Amy wcj Symington, George Brown College Chef School

Felicia Derose, Chase

Donna Dooher, Mildred's Temple Kitchen

Stephanie Duong, Roselle Desserts

Rossy Earle, SupiCucu

Alexandra Feswick, The Drake Hotel

Kimberley Humby, East & Main Bistro

Anna Janes, Cocomira Confections

Charlotte Langley, Groundwork Food and Scout Canning

Tara Lee, Eastbound Brewing Co.

Jacqueline Lo, Ruelo Patisserie

Lynn Mendelson, Lynn Mendelson Catering

Joan Monfaredi, Park Hyatt Hotel

Lauren Mozer, Elle Cuisine

Andrea Nicholson, Butchie's and Killer Condiments

Leona Nyman, Azzurra

Suzanne Baby, Gallery Grill at Hart House

Catherine O'Donnell, Willow Cakes and Pastries

Christine Ostiguy, Yorkshire Pudding Catering

Angela Panigas, The Sultan's Tent, Café Moroc

Véronique Perez, Crêpes à GoGo Spadina, Limonana

Jennifer Perusini, BerBer Social

Andrea Porier, Inn on the Twenty

Karen Rachlin, Bite Catering

Nuit Regular, Kiin, Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar, Sukhothai Restaurant

Emily Richards, Professional Home Economist

Dufflet Rosenberg, Dufflet Pastries

Alida Solomon, Tutti Matti

Lili Sullivan, Pomodoro

Elaine Wong, The Omni King Edward Hotel

Vanessa Yeung, Aphrodite Cooks

Leyla Kizilirmak, Art Square Gallery and Café

Eat to the Beat at a Glance:

DATE:        Tuesday, October 17, 2017

TIME:        7pm – 10pm

VENUE:      Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station)

COST:        Tickets include savoury and sweet dishes at 60 stations along with wine, beer and a selection of non-alcoholic libations from 20 of the finest beverage purveyors.

General Admission Ticket: $189

(a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount)

www.eattothebeat.ca

DRESS:      Smart casual

FACEBOOK:     @CCSToronto

Ø  Event Page: Eat to the Beat (https://www.facebook.com/events/1824717797841309/)

INSTAGRAM:    @CCSGTA

TWITTER:         @CCSGTA

HASHTAG:       #EattotheBeat #CancerFighter

Peter Ashworth
Ashworth Associates PR
416-603-6005
peter@ashworthassociates.com
Source:Canadian Cancer Society
Email:***@ashworthassociates.com Email Verified
