Audio Tour of Sydney's Brutalist Architecture Launches at Sydney Architecture Festival
Fenella Kernebone Narrates the Stories of the Sites on Visitors' Smartphones
Fenella Kernebone, celebrated TV personality and Head of Curation for TedxSydney, narrates the audio tour that explores the finest examples of Brutalism, built between 1962 and 1985. The tour covers 50 sites across Sydney, the University of Sydney and NSW campuses, and civic and residential buildings in Parramatta, Sutherland and Penrith.
Visitors can access the tour on the Geotourist app and hear each building's story based on their GPS positioning. The tour will be hosted on the app beyond the Sydney Architecture Festival so that users can experience it in their own time. They can wcj share their favorites and comment on the sites.
The app is available for free download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.
About Geotourist
Geotourist is your personal tour guide for the world's top travel attractions, architectural landmarks, historical sites and beyond. With GPS functionality easily access audio guided tours in multiple languages right on your smartphone. Learn about history, art and architecture through audio tours curated by leading cultural organizations and subject matter experts. Create your own tours, post photos and share your experiences.
