Affordable housing improvements provide warmer, safer refuge in Alamosa, Colorado
Energy Outreach Colorado manages $63,000 energy efficiency renovation project
The Casa Grande Apartments is home to low-income elderly, disabled, and recently homeless residents. EOC managed the installation of energy-efficient equipment and health and safety measures in the eight-unit property that is significantly lowering energy costs while improving the building's health and safety.
The apartments are "some of the most affordable units in the Valley, which is great for our homeless population to recover and work toward sustainability,"
Improvements at the 1970s-era building included attic insulation, high-efficiency lighting, double-pane windows, steel exterior doors, bath exhaust fans, a high-efficiency boiler and pipe insulation, low-flow water fixtures and new refrigerators. Annual energy cost savings are projected at about $4,500, which will help maintain affordable rents for residents struggling to become self-reliant.
Energy Outreach Colorado contracted with the San Luis Valley office of the Energy wcj Resource Center to install the improvements. Federal funding was provided through the Colorado Energy Office. In total, EOC has managed projects at six existing multi-family housing properties in Colorado over the past year to improve 420 affordable housing units.
"Energy Outreach Colorado's work is focused on ensuring that Coloradans can afford energy for their homes, and a critical part of that is to preserve and improve the critically-needed affordable housing in our state," said Ashley Feiertag, EOC's director of state programs.
About Energy Outreach Colorado
Energy Outreach Colorado raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.
