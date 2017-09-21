Affordable housing improvements provide warmer, safer refuge in Alamosa, Colorado Energy Outreach Colorado manages $63,000 energy efficiency renovation project New high-efficiency boiler installed at Case Grade Apartments. ALAMOSA, Colo. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Some of the most vulnerable residents in the San Luis Valley now have a warmer and safer refuge, thanks to $63,000 in renovations managed by



The Casa Grande Apartments is home to low-income elderly, disabled, and recently homeless residents. EOC managed the installation of energy-efficient equipment and health and safety measures in the eight-unit property that is significantly lowering energy costs while improving the building's health and safety.



The apartments are "some of the most affordable units in the Valley, which is great for our homeless population to recover and work toward sustainability," said Joe Rhyne, case manager at



Improvements at the 1970s-era building included attic insulation, high-efficiency lighting, double-pane windows, steel exterior doors, bath exhaust fans, a high-efficiency boiler and pipe insulation, low-flow water fixtures and new refrigerators. Annual energy cost savings are projected at about $4,500, which will help maintain affordable rents for residents struggling to become self-reliant.



Energy Outreach Colorado contracted with the San Luis Valley office of the



"Energy Outreach Colorado's work is focused on ensuring that Coloradans can afford energy for their homes, and a critical part of that is to preserve and improve the critically-needed affordable housing in our state," said Ashley Feiertag, EOC's director of state programs.



About Energy Outreach Colorado



Energy Outreach Colorado raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.



