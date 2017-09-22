 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

Wisdom House Books Announces Launch of Lorraine Geiger's Fashion Book, Fashion Fads & Fantasies

Late fashion designer and illustrator's new book highlights the fashion trends and styles of the revolutionary decades
 
 
Fashion Fads & Fantasies: Three Decades of Outrageous Dressing
Fashion Fads & Fantasies: Three Decades of Outrageous Dressing
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Illustrator and fashion designer, Lorraine Geiger, posthumously shares her vibrant sketches in her new book, Fashion Fads & Fantasies: Three Decades of Outrageous Dressing. The book details the fashion trends and fads that created a cultural phenomenon throughout the decades of the '70's, '80's, and '90's.

Fashion Fads & Fantasies: Three Decades of Outrageous Dressing pays homage to the creative and bold individuals whose expressive styles would originate a new movement in fashion that continues to this day. The book serves as a great reference or resource for the students of fashion, fashion designers, or anyone with a keen interest in daring fashion. "Many of the illustrations additionally include captions and descriptions that further flesh out these real life fashion vignettes", Lorraine states in her book's introduction.

In Fashion Fads & Fantasies: Three Decades of Outrageous Dressing, a marvelous array of fashion sketches from the '70s, '80s, and '90s capture the iconic styles wcj and images of those eras. None are imaginings but each is a real person in their true mode of dress as observed on the streets by Lorraine Geiger's keen eye, and recorded in detail with artful flair.

Lorraine Geiger was a painter, fashion designer, and illustrator who was passionate about the visual arts. She painted in an array of mediums, and her work has been exhibited in New York City, the Hamptons, and Chapel Hill.Lorraine worked with her husband on design and publicity. She was also involved with her husband's freelance design projects which took them to Europe, especially Paris, Rome, and London. She studied figure drawing at UNC and also at the Art Center in Carrboro and continued to work on her illustrations up until her death.

Fashion Fads & Fantasies (ISBN 978-0-692-92008-4) is $39.95 and available for purchase through Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Fashion-Fads-Fantasies-Outrageous-...). It can be found in the following categories: fashion & accessories, illustrations, graphic arts, design, sketches, art, and fashion fads.

For more information about Lorraine, Fashion Fads & Fantasies, and Lorraine's book, see our website at http://www.wisdomhousebooks.com/fashionfadsandfantasies.

Located in Chapel Hill, NC, Wisdom House Books is a full service publisher for independent authors. To learn more about Wisdom House Books, visit http://www.wisdomhousebooks.com.

Wisdom House Books
***@wisdomhousebooks.com
Source:Wisdom House Books
Email:***@wisdomhousebooks.com Email Verified
