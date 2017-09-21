Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Back Taste of Style Catering as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Taste of Style Catering as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes back Taste of Style Catering as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Taste of Style Catering will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Taste of Style is a full service catering and event planning Company located in South Florida. They combine personalized service and beautiful ambience with exquisitely prepared meals. They offer a variety of menu ideas and gourmet specialties for your event, from simple to elegant.Their main goal as a full-service catering company is to work in partnership with you to ensure that your event runs smoothly. You can count on Taste of Style to make your event or your day-to-day catering needs a success.They prepare our dishes from the freshest ingredients and assemble them as close to serving as possible to retain the intrinsic flavors of each dish. They value your input … your personal taste … they will even make your favorite recipe. They feel the menu should be a reflection of you. They hope to serve you and help make your special celebration wcj a most wonderful and memorable event. Their careful attention to every detail enables you to enjoy being a guest at your own celebration!From Corporate Breakfasts, Coffee Breaks, Luncheons, Holiday Parties and Meetings to Social Events, such as Weddings, Birthdays, and more… let Taste of Style cater to your every need!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.alichacon@tasteofstylecatering.com