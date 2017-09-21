News By Tag
Foreverlamp® Continues Expansion of New Sales Agency Appointments
Foreverlamp® Continues Expansion of New Sales Agency Appointments for its Award-Winning line of High Bay products
Schaeffer Marketing Group serves the states of Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. With over 40 years of experience in serving the Missouri and Illinois with top quality solutions, the Schaeffer team delivers products like Foreverlamp that will cut the overall budget, save energy or improve your bottom line. (http://
Visual Impact Lighting serves Northern Michigan and Eastern Wisconsin. With a sales staff that has over 170 combined years of lighting experience they're fully equipped to provide exceptional product design and customer service for Foreverlamp LED high bay lights. wcj (http://www.visualimpactlighting.com)
Reflex Lighting serves the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Reflex Lighting is skilled in helping architects and designers and distributors select lighting products and create lighting systems that are as energy efficient and cost effective as they are pleasing to the eye. (http://www.reflexlighting.com)
"Having high quality sales representation in these very important markets is of great importance to Foreverlamp," said Jim Sekinger, President of Foreverlamp. "I am pleased that we have these agency relationships to better serve our customers and continue the growth and awareness of Foreverlamp in the LED high bay market."
Foreverlamp is a global LED high bay lighting manufacturer with offices in Beijing, Taiwan, & Los Angeles. Visit www.foreverlamp.com for more information.
