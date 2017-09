Foreverlamp® Continues Expansion of New Sales Agency Appointments for its Award-Winning line of High Bay products

-- California-based LED high bay lighting manufacturer,™, continues its sale representative expansion with a slate of new agency appointments. Schaeffer Marketing Group from St. Louis Missouri, Visual Impact Lighting from Green Bay Wisconsin, and Reflex Lighting from Boston Massachusetts have been appointed as official sales representatives for the award-winning line of LED high bay fixtures and plug and play LED lamps.serves the states of Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. With over 40 years of experience in serving the Missouri and Illinois with top quality solutions, the Schaeffer team delivers products like Foreverlamp that will cut the overall budget, save energy or improve your bottom line. (http://www.smgrep.com)serves Northern Michigan and Eastern Wisconsin. With a sales staff that has over 170 combined years of lighting experience they're fully equipped to provide exceptional product design and customer service for Foreverlamp LED high bay lights. wcj ( http://www.visualimpactlighting.com serves the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Reflex Lighting is skilled in helping architects and designers and distributors select lighting products and create lighting systems that are as energy efficient and cost effective as they are pleasing to the eye. (http://www.reflexlighting.com)," said Jim Sekinger, President of Foreverlamp. "."Foreverlamp is a global LED high bay lighting manufacturer with offices in Beijing, Taiwan, & Los Angeles. Visit www.foreverlamp.com for more information.