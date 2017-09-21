 
News By Tag
* Foreverlamp
* LED high Bay lighting
* Sales Representatives
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Torrance
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
27262524232221

Foreverlamp® Continues Expansion of New Sales Agency Appointments

Foreverlamp® Continues Expansion of New Sales Agency Appointments for its Award-Winning line of High Bay products
 
 
Foreverlamp continues to appoint new sales representatives
Foreverlamp continues to appoint new sales representatives
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Foreverlamp
* LED high Bay lighting
* Sales Representatives

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Torrance - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

TORRANCE, Calif. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- California-based LED high bay lighting manufacturer, Foreverlamp™, continues its sale representative expansion with a slate of new agency appointments. Schaeffer Marketing Group from St. Louis Missouri, Visual Impact Lighting from Green Bay Wisconsin, and Reflex Lighting from Boston Massachusetts have been appointed as official sales representatives for the award-winning line of LED high bay fixtures and plug and play LED lamps.

Schaeffer Marketing Group serves the states of Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. With over 40 years of experience in serving the Missouri and Illinois with top quality solutions, the Schaeffer team delivers products like Foreverlamp that will cut the overall budget, save energy or improve your bottom line.  (http://www.smgrep.com)

Visual Impact Lighting serves Northern Michigan and Eastern Wisconsin. With a sales staff that has over 170 combined years of lighting experience they're fully equipped to provide exceptional product design and customer service for Foreverlamp LED high bay lights. wcj (http://www.visualimpactlighting.com)

Reflex Lighting serves the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Reflex Lighting is skilled in helping architects and designers and distributors select lighting products and create lighting systems that are as energy efficient and cost effective as they are pleasing to the eye. (http://www.reflexlighting.com)

"Having high quality sales representation in these very important markets is of great importance to Foreverlamp," said Jim Sekinger, President of Foreverlamp. "I am pleased that we have these agency relationships to better serve our customers and continue the growth and awareness of Foreverlamp in the LED high bay market."

Foreverlamp is a global LED high bay lighting manufacturer with offices in Beijing, Taiwan, & Los Angeles.  Visit www.foreverlamp.com for more information.

Contact
Foreverlamp
***@foreverlamp.com
End
Source:Foreverlamp
Email:***@foreverlamp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CFW Marketing Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share