Adam Rutherford to speak at Lab Innovations 2017
Adam's presentation, entitled Pipetting in Hollywood: my life as a scientific advisor in films, will be on Wednesday the 1st of November in the Royal Society of Chemistry theatre. He commented: "It's the explicit secret agenda of people like myself – scientists with a media profile – to normalise science in culture. Science shouldn't be seen as the preserve of boffins and people in white coats with badly combed hair. Our aim is to show science as something completely normal, so if you can wcj introduce genuine scientific ideas into films with £50 or £80 million budgets that will be seen by hundreds of thousands or even millions of people, then that's a win."
Adam Rutherford is just one of the many speakers on a packed schedule at this year's Lab Innovations, which also brings together more than 150 manufacturers and suppliers of laboratory products under a single roof. With so much on offer, Lab Innovations has something for everyone. Come and hear inspiring speakers, find out about the latest product launches, network with fellow innovators, and get involved in interactive seminars and hands-on demonstrations. It's an event not to be missed.
