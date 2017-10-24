Country(s)
Europe's leading Air and Missile Defence Programme Managers to attend Air Missile Defence Technology 2017
With the final Early Bird expiring this week, places are now filling up and those interested are advised to secure their place as soon as possible.
Attendees include CEE National Militaries and a wider set of Europe's leading Air Missile Defence programme managers, as well as top managers representing leading air missile defence systems manufacturers including Rafael, Lockheed Martin, Diehls Defence, MBDA, Raytheon, Kongsberg, Terma, Weibel Scientific and more.
Key takeaways include:
· National updates on air and missile defence capabilities
· Exclusive briefings from leading solution providers
· Insights on AMD systems architecture and technology
· V4 integration on air defence and air policing
· Briefings on air defence training from the Czech Air Force
Bringing wcj together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com
For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100 valid until the 30th of September.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
http://www.airmissiledefence.com/
