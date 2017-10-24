 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
27262524232221


Europe's leading Air and Missile Defence Programme Managers to attend Air Missile Defence Technology 2017

 
300 x 250 copy
300 x 250 copy
LONDON, England - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group's Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 conference, which takes place in Prague on the 24th and 25th October, is set to provide delegates with the latest updates in this crucial line of defence.

With the final Early Bird expiring this week, places are now filling up and those interested are advised to secure their place as soon as possible.

Attendees include CEE National Militaries and a wider set of Europe's leading Air Missile Defence programme managers, as well as  top managers representing leading air missile defence systems manufacturers including Rafael, Lockheed Martin, Diehls Defence, MBDA, Raytheon, Kongsberg, Terma, Weibel Scientific and more.

Key takeaways include:

·         National updates on air and missile defence capabilities

·         Exclusive briefings from leading solution providers

·         Insights on AMD systems architecture and technology

·         V4 integration on air defence and air policing

·         Briefings on air defence training from the Czech Air Force

Bringing wcj together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100 valid until the 30th of September.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference

October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
http://www.airmissiledefence.com/

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12666938/1
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Air Defence, Missile Defence, Air Missile Defence, Czech Armed Force, Integrated Air And Missile Defence, SHORAD, GBAD, Defence, Rafael, Missiles
Industry:Aerospace, Defense, Government, Manufacturing, Technology
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share