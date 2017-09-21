News By Tag
CFTE Partners with SuperCharger to Develop Human Capital in Fintech
In less than 3 years, SuperCharger has built a complete ecosystem that benefits both regional early-stage Fintech Start-ups and established western companies. Their accelerator programmes distinguish themselves with a strong B2B sales focus, closing 14 commercial PoC in 12 weeks for its second cohort. Cumulatively SuperCharger's alumni have raised over US$370million to date.
The partnership with SuperCharger is designed to help accelerate the learning curve for students studying with CFTE. By connecting them with the companies driving innovation in finance and exposing them to the fast-growing Fintech ecosystem of Asia, students will gain first-hand experience of how emerging technologies are being leveraged to create new financial products.
On the announcement, CFTE's Co-founder, Tram Anh Nguyen, commented, "At CFTE, we have a philosophy of learning by doing. Therefore, it is important that our learners gain first-hand experience of innovation happening in finance. The partnership with SuperCharger will make this a reality. The accelerator programmes SuperCharger run attract so many innovative Fintech companies that our students will be exposed to a new world of finance. But what makes this partnership so special is that both sides believe in education as a tool to help train and empower the next wcj generation of finance professionals."
Janos Barberis, Founder of SuperCharger, said, "Continuous learning and personal mentorship is what has allowed me to build SuperCharger. I have been driven to provide this to our team and 16 companies. The partnership with CFTE is key and will allow us to scale our ambition to further develop Human Capital in FinTech. So far we trained over 200 people, however, together with CFTE we can impact thousands of people across Asia." In addition, Natalie Wong, Project Manager for SuperCharger's education projects commented: "For young talents in Finance, actively updating their knowledge by learning about the enormous impact of technology in the industry, will not only showcase to employers pro-activeness and progressiveness that sets them apart as a candidate, but will also present them with viable alternative career paths that many young people in Hong Kong haven't considered."
For further information or interview requests, please contact our press office: Aliasgar Makda on: aliasgar@cfte.education or +44 7516 114 733.
About CFTE
CFTE is a new education platform for the finance industry with a blended model incorporating online modules and in-class learning delivered by world-class experts. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance to up-skill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies. The curriculum is being designed with the inputs from an exceptional advisory and academic board as well as renowned academics, banking institutions, start-ups, Fintech experts, and technology leaders. The first modules go live in Q4 2017.
For more details about how to enrol: www.cfte.education
About SuperCharger
SuperCharger is the leading Fintech Accelerator in Asia, dedicated to both early-stage startups and scale-up Fintech companies aiming for growth. Over the course of a 12-week program, participating companies gain access to the expertise, business connections, partners, investment, work space and publicity needed to SuperCharge their businesses.
SuperCharger has successfully run 2 programs in Hong Kong and has begun its program in Kuala Lumpur in September 2017.
SuperCharger is now gearing up to develop the best talent training and development programs in Asia.
For more details please visit www.fintechsupercharger.com
Contact
Aliasgar Makda
***@cfte.education
