The Coalition of Hope Foundation in Partnership with Navillus Contracting & 305 Films Facilitated the Largest Disaster Relief Center in the Florida Keys
A short documentary highlighting relief mission in the Florida Keys:
Hurricane Irma hit Florida as a Category 4 storm on the morning of September 10th, ripping off roofs, flooding coastal cities, and knocking out power to more than 6.8 million people with estimated damages exceeding $100 billion. The Florida Keys were hit the hardest, with massive storm surges and major flooding. Hurricane Irma and its aftermath is responsible for the deaths of 112 people, 40 in the Caribbean and another 72 in Florida.
George Neugent, Monroe County Mayor stated, "I've observed the actions of The Coalition of Hope Foundation along with their partners Navillus and 305 Films, from the raising of the tents on day one to the stocking of goods to the feeding of thousands... it's heartwarming!
David Perez, President and Founder of COH commented, "The devastation is real. Just because it doesn't flash in the headlines anymore, it doesn't mean the people of South Florida don't need our help. Schools are destroyed. Homes are destroyed. Lives have been upended. And it is our duty as fellow Americans, as fellow humans, to lend a helping hand."
"Navillus is proud to lend support to the people of South Florida in a time of severe crisis," said Donal O'Sullivan, owner and president of Navillus Contracting. "Our goal is to help ensure that food and emergency supplies are rapidly made available to those who need it most. In the spirit of corporate citizenship, we are committed to leveraging our distinctive skills as community builders to aid residents of the Florida Keys at a time when these precise capabilities are in the greatest need. We thank The Coalition of Hope Foundation for joining us in these efforts."
Judd Allison, CEO of 305 Films Inc. representing the South Florida Film Community stated, "It's hard to fathom the degree of destruction in the Florida Keys. It's evident that many people have lost everything including the basic necessities of life. COH and Navillus are leading a coalition of volunteers that are all working together to support those most affected. We are truly impressed by the determination and resiliency of the local community as they rebuild for the future. The South Florida Film Community is here to support the Keys relief efforts."
About The Coalition of Hope Foundation (Federal Tax ID 20-3451673)
The Coalition of Hope Foundation is a recognized 501(c)3 non-profit public charity that has actively assisted in many of the most catastrophic disasters of the last 15 years, from Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy to the disasters in Haiti and Ecuador. COH, since its inception, has provided aid and comfort to literally tens of thousands of victims. In addition to its efforts during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma relief efforts, the COH is actively working to secure the conveyance of the USS Nassau from the US Government in order to refit the vessel and create the first of its kind privately funded Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) early response platform. Recently featured in an Op Ed in the Miami Herald, http://www.miamiherald.com/
About 305 Films Inc
Judd Allison and his colleagues have a vested interest in the South Florida Community by producing and directing Film, Music and Entertainment. In the past Judd has been instrumental in raising awareness for humanitarian causes (ALS Foundation, Haiti Earthquake awareness, IRMA, NON-GMO Florida). 305 Films has the ability to jump into action to quickly generate vital resources from the South Florida film community to launch impactful donor campaigns with the help of major sports teams, recording artists and celebrities.
About Navillus Contracting
In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy wcj in 2012, Navillus Contracting was the only private construction contracting volunteer organization to set up a disaster relief center in the parking lot of Saint Francis de Sales church in Belle Harbor, one of the most devastated areas in New York City. This became the main shelter and distribution center for the Rockaways over the coming months. All city agencies including FEMA, the National Guard and others utilized this center during this period. The Navillus team worked tirelessly to provide aid for devastated individuals and families, through the creation of temporary shelter and a community center environment, where hot meals and resources gave hope to those in need.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
The Coalition of Hope Foundation - Palm Beach, FL 33480 www.coalitionofhope.org
David Perez, President (m) +1(619)356-0018 +1(833)368-7474 (e) david.perez@
Navillus Contracting - New York, NY 10017 http://navillusinc.com
Christinia Lauri, Director of Marketing (m) +1(631) 921-3956 or +1(212)750-1808
(e) irmarelief@navillusinc.com
305 Films Inc. - Miami, FL 33138 www.305films.tv
Judd Allison, CEO (m) +1(305)798-4070 or +1(305)759 9954 (e) judd305films@
Sleeping Alligator Studios - Filmed and Donated the Video Documentary.
Solana Beach, CA 92075 www.Sleepingalligators.com ip@sleepingalligators.com
