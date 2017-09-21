 
Zack Academy Partners with International Insurance And Securities Institute to Offer Insurance Class

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with International Insurance And Securities Institute (IISI) to offer 40-Hour Michigan Insurance Prelicensing training in Michigan.

Based in Detroit, MI, International Insurance And Securities Institute offers 40-Hour Michigan Insurance Prelicensing training for Life, Accident & Health and Property & Casualty. These courses are perfect for insurance producers, adjusters, bail bondsmen and counselors. The company's next 40-Hour Michigan Insurance Prelicensing - Life, Accident and Health class on September 25th is required for licensing insurance agents in Michigan. The program covers a general overview of insurance concepts, laws, regulations for insurance industry in Michigan as it applies to Life, Accident, & Health insurance.

"We are excited to welcome our newest partner, International Insurance And Securities Institute to the Zack Academy Network. IISI is a respected insurance agent trainer in Detroit and adds new courses required for agents in Michigan. We look forward to making the training process simpler for students in the Detroit metro area," said Zachary Rose, founder wcj and CEO of Zack Academy.

About International Insurance And Securities Institute:

International Insurance And Securities Institute was set up in 2012 to help insurance entities in Michigan with the licensing of insurance and securities agents. We have over 20 years of experience in the industry both on the sales and training side. We are in the community for the community. Our goal is to help insurance agents and companies to succeed in recruiting and licensing producers every day of the year.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
Email:***@zackacademy.com Email Verified
