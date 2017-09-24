Country(s)
Courtyard by Marriott Houston Sugar Land/Lake Pointe, Texas Opens
Whether traveling on business or just relaxing, guests will find that the Courtyard Sugar Land/Lake Pointe is at the center of it all. The Lake Pointe Town Center features wonderful restaurants and shops, and is within easy walking distance for Courtyard guests. Also located conveniently nearby is beautiful Brooks Lake, perfect for a quick walk or jog. The hotel is just 20 miles from downtown Houston, and conveniently located just off Highway 59 South, providing quick and easy access to Fluor Enterprises, CHI St. Luke's, and First Colony Mall. The Courtyard provides a complimentary shuttle to the Sugar Land Town Square and many other popular attractions, from events at the Smart Financial Centre or a ballgame at Constellation Field. Spacious guest rooms allow corporate and leisure guests alike to enjoy the comforts and modern conveniences they are accustomed to. The modern lobby and thoughtfully-
"The Courtyard by Marriott is our second hotel at Lake Pointe in Sugar Land, and we're excited to be introducing another property to this thriving community," said Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner King Scovell of Woodbine. "This hotel ultimately diversifies and expands accommodations in the area while putting travelers within reach of many local attractions, retailers, restaurants and businesses."
