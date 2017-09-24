 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524

Courtyard by Marriott Houston Sugar Land/Lake Pointe, Texas Opens

 
Courtyard by Marriott Houston Sugar Land/Lake Pointe
Courtyard by Marriott Houston Sugar Land/Lake Pointe
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodbine Development Corporation and InterMountain Management are proud to announce the opening of the 135-room Courtyard by Marriott in Sugar Land/Lake Pointe, Texas.  The hotel is located at 16740 Creek Bend Drive near Sugar Land, Texas.

Whether traveling on business or just relaxing, guests will find that the Courtyard Sugar Land/Lake Pointe is at the center of it all.  The Lake Pointe Town Center features wonderful restaurants and shops, and is within easy walking distance for Courtyard guests. Also located conveniently nearby is beautiful Brooks Lake, perfect for a quick walk or jog. The hotel is just 20 miles from downtown Houston, and conveniently located just off Highway 59 South, providing quick and easy access to Fluor Enterprises, CHI St. Luke's, and First Colony Mall.  The Courtyard provides a complimentary shuttle to the Sugar Land Town Square and many other popular attractions, from events at the Smart Financial Centre or a ballgame at Constellation Field.  Spacious guest rooms allow corporate and leisure guests alike to enjoy the comforts and modern conveniences they are accustomed to.  The modern lobby and thoughtfully-designed public spaces provide ample space to relax and socialize in a visually stimulating atmosphere that includes media pods, complimentary WiFi and a variety of seating zones.  The Courtyard additionally features The Bistro, a great place for breakfast in the morning, as well as dinner and drinks in the evening. The hotel's well-equipped fitness center and outdoor pool will keep guests refreshed and energized during their stay.

"The Courtyard by Marriott is our second hotel at Lake Pointe in Sugar Land, and we're excited to be introducing another property to this thriving community," said Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner King Scovell of Woodbine. "This hotel ultimately diversifies and expands accommodations in the area while putting travelers within reach of many local attractions, retailers, restaurants and businesses."  General Manager Andy Harris added, "We are very excited to open the newest generation Courtyard by Marriott in the heart of Sugar Land, Texas. As a native Houstonian I am looking forward to our associates serving our community and guests for many wcj years to come."  For guests traveling to the Sugar Land/Lake Pointe area, the beautiful Courtyard by Marriott is the perfect place to stay.

ABOUT WOODBINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Woodbine Development Corporation is a full-service real estate company with more than 40 years of development, investment, acquisition and asset management experience. With offices in Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles, Woodbine specializes in hotels, resorts and mixed-use developments throughout the United States. The company's hospitality portfolio features major brands, independent hotels, full-service destinations and select-service stays alike. Since 1973, Woodbine has been involved in more than $7 billion in commercial real estate projects, including the development, ownership, asset management, repositioning or renovation of over 17,000 hotel rooms. To learn more visit, www.woodbinedevelopment.com.

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT

As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 75 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.

ABOUT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT

The Courtyard by Marriott brand features hotels with a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced while traveling. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests' desire for choice and control and allow them to use the public space and guest rooms to meet all of their needs while on the road. With more than 1,000 locations in more than 40 countries, Courtyard has more locations than any other Marriott International brand. For information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com/houcf.

End
Source:
Email:***@intermountainhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Marriott Sugar Land, Courtyard Sugar Land, New hotel Sugar Land
Industry:Hotels, Tourism, Travel
Location:Sugar Land - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
InterMountain Management News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share