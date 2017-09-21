Country(s)
Welbrook Arlington Senior Living Community Raises $1,000 for Local Elementary School Band
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Residents at MBK Senior Living's Welbrook Arlington community gambled the night away at Casino Royal, a charity event held this summer that raised monies for the Jefferson Elementary School band. On Thursday, September 28th at 1:30 p.m., Welbrook residents and staff will visit Jefferson Elementary to meet personally with the band and present the $1,000 donation to the band director.
Casino Royal is an annual event that enables residents to feel the satisfaction of contributing to their community while enjoying a memorable evening. Each year Welbrook Arlington selects a different local cause; this year the donations are to help a nearby elementary school purchase much-needed musical equipment. This year's fundraiser surpassed last year's fundraiser by $600.
"Our residents love this annual Casino Royal event and fundraiser,"
According to the school's principal, Maria Ortega, there are more children than instruments, wcj which means students who want to learn how to play have to be turned away. Thanks to the residents at Welbrook, more children will be able to participate in the program.
The students at Jefferson Elementary have a special connection to the Welbrook community. Residents were invited to last year's Halloween parade, and some students dropped off flowers, candy, and cards for two residents who turned 107 years old.
About Welbrook Arlington & MBK Senior Living
Welbrook Arlington is one of 22 retirement communities owned or managed by MBK Senior Living, LLC. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, MBK Senior Living is actively involved in the acquisition, development and third-party management of high quality senior living communities throughout the western United States. For more information about Welbrook Arlington or to schedule a visit, call 951-687-2241 or visit us online at www.mbkseniorliving.com.
