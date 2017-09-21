Country(s)
Industry News
The role of microbiome therapies and the regulatory issues surrounding the development of this field
SMi Group is pleased to announce the international speaker line up of the 7th annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference and Exhibition, commencing on 22nd – 23rd January 2018 in London, UK.
The 2018 event welcomes all microbiologist, scientists, research scholars, industrial professionals and technologist from microbiology and healthcare sectors to be a part of the esteemed Pharmaceutical Microbiology 2018. Next year's event will be the best incorporation of academia and research involving every aspect of microbiology and biotechnology and will showcase all types of research methodologies both from academia and industry.
Pharmaceutical Microbiology will demonstrate the role of microbiome therapies and the regulatory issues surrounding the development of this field, the most effective methods to assure sterility within clean rooms, as well as approaches to overcome low endotoxin recovery (LER) using the LAL assay and alternative to rabbit pyrogen testing. The meeting is set to be attended by industry renowned speakers and delegates.
The event will also feature two post-conference workshops, Addressing Objectionable Organisms – What, Why, Who, How? and Rapid Microbial Methods (Led by Sanofi and Battellle Memorial Institute).
Join the room full of industry experts to discuss: microbial contamination in aseptic manufacturing environments;
To find out more about the event please visit: www.pharma-microbiology.com
2018 Sponsors: BioMérieux, wcj Charles River, Lonza, NCIMB Ltd & Roche
For media enquiries please contact Kyra Williams on +44 20 7827 6012 or email kwilliams@smi-
For sponsorship opportunities contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email: amalick@smi-
For delegate and group bookings contact Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744 or email: kronaldson@smi-
7th annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology
22nd – 23rd January 2018
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
www.pharma-microbiology.com/
Contact
Kyra Williams
***@smi-online.co.uk
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse