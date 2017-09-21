Bed Room Furniture industry Indonesia, SWOT Analysis Furniture, Asia Furniture Market - Ken Research

End

-- Ken Research announced its latest publication on "Indonesia Furniture Market by Type (Home, Office, Hotel & Industrial), by Sales (Domestic & Export) and by Cities - Outlook to 2021" which provides comprehensive analysis of Indonesia home, office, hotel and industrial furniture market. The report further provide insights on home furniture by room type (bedroom, living room, dining room, Kitchen Furniture), by product type such as bed, sofa, modular and regular wardrobe, kids furniture, dining set, sofa cum bed, television sets, coffee table, center table, dressing table, modular kitchen sets and others.Detailed comparative analysis of major furniture market players has also been provided. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT analysis, case study for installing/ spending on home furniture are also added in the study. The future analysis of the overall Indonesia furniture market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.The stakeholders of this report include furniture manufacturers and retailers, companies involved in research, real estate developers and interior designers in Indonesia and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in furniture market in future.Indonesia Furniture MarketIndonesia contributes about ~% of the global rattan supply and is highly regarded as the manufacturing base for both domestic and international market players. Furniture market in Indonesia increased to USD ~ million in 2016 from USD ~ million in 2015, marking a robust CAGR of ~% during 2012-2016. Rising number of furniture retail outlets by both organized and unorganized market players, from ~ stores in 2012 to ~ stores by 2016, assisted in the growth of furniture industry in Indonesia.Indonesia Furniture Market SegmentationLower cost of production by using the locally available resources assists unorganized players in selling products at a lower price than the furniture market giants with multiple retail outlets in Indonesia. These players dominated the market with ~ retail outlets in 2016. Conversely, limited number of organized furniture retailers in Indonesia accounted for ~% of the total furniture market players in the country in 2016.Home furniture dominated the overall Indonesia furniture market, contributing ~% to the revenues in 2016. Office furniture contributed ~% to the overall revenues generated by Indonesia furniture market in 2016. Hotel furniture added ~% to the overall pie of revenues generated by the country's furniture market in 2016. Industrial furniture contributed the least share of ~% to the overall market revenues in 2016.The sales of furniture in Jakarta contributed ~% share to Indonesia furniture market revenues in 2016. Tangerang contributed ~% share to the overall furniture market revenues in Indonesia in 2016. The region of Bekasi with the total population of ~ contributed a share of ~ to the overall furniture market revenues in Indonesia in 2016. Depok and Bogor contributed ~% and ~% respectively, to the overall revenues of Indonesia furniture market in 2016.Snapshot on Indonesia Children's Furniture MarketKids' furniture segment added a small portion to the country's overall furniture market, contributing ~ revenues during 2016. The prices of such furniture are not high as that of most of the furniture available for indoor purposes. The average price for kids' entire bedroom sets varies between USD ~ to USD ~, while the price of graphically designed wardrobes for this population set ranges from USD ~ to USD ~. Market players earn about ~% profit margin from the sales of children's furniture in Indonesia. Majority of the sales were witnessed in Jakarta, contributing ~% to the overall kids' furniture sales in 2016. With the total population of ~ people in Yogyakarta, the city added ~% to the overall furniture sold to kids' segment in Indonesia in 2016. Other major and minor regions were able to generate collective sales of wcj ~ of the overall children's furniture sold in the country during 2016.Snapshot on Indonesia Online Furniture MarketThe revenues of furniture market in Indonesia were dominated by the sales of furniture from offline retail outlets, franchisee outlets, showrooms and exclusive stores of manufacturers and major players operating in the space. Despite having ~ internet users at a penetration rate of over ~% in the country by 2016, online sales of furniture contributed a mere share of ~% to the overall market revenues during the same year. The brick-and-mortar stores in Jakarta face stiff competition from both domestic and international retailers, which offer wide variety of products at competitive prices. The major players which dominated the revenues of online furniture sales in 2016 are Livaza, BeliFurniture and Fabelio.Indonesia Furniture Market Future Outlook and ProjectionsThe revenues generated by furniture market players in Indonesia are projected to augment to USD ~ million by 2021, registering a CAGR of ~% during the period 2016-2021. The country is expected to witness an increase in middle class population at a CAGR of ~% between 2016 and 2021. Higher per capita disposable income is projected to raise the demand for expensive and modular furniture. Kids Furniture Sales Indonesia
Online Furniture Sales Indonesia
Indonesia Furniture Market Future
Asia Furniture Market
Indonesia Home Furniture Sales
SWOT Analysis Furniture
Furniture Import Indonesia
Indonesia Furniture Market
Indonesia Furniture Outlook
Indonesia Furniture Growth