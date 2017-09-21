News By Tag
Anil Ambani's Reliance Communication Launches Grand Scheme of Daily 1 GB 4G Data for A Year
With the recent surge in the number of attractive mobile data packages by popular mobile connection providers, it is no surprise that Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communication has come up with its own scheme that is poised to take the market by storm.
The offer will be available as a bundle scheme, and the price is fixed at Rs.500 per month for existing subscribers. One can enjoy 1 GB 4G data for smartphones and other smart devices under it. For new customers, the package can be availed when they are purchasing a Reliance data card and a Reliance prepaid 4G sim card. This package has been priced at Rs.5199.
What makes this package deal a bumper offer, however, is the Wi-Fi dongle worth Rs.3200, also known as the WiPod dongle, which is included inside at no cost whatsoever. The dongle has a Qualcomm MDM9307 chipset which allows it to run on 4G speeds, and also lets you enjoy video and HD voice calls on a 2G or 3G device. With a 2300 mAH battery, the dongle can last for 5 hours on full charge, and you can easily experience download speeds of 150 Mbps. The dongle wcj is also equipped with 32 GB memory capacity, and allows up to 10 simultaneous connections at a given time.
Reliance Digital has set its sight on providing the best mobile data deal to customers through this bundle scheme. If you want to purchase this bundle, visit the Reliance Communications website, or get the device from RCom's e-shop on easy EMIs.
Refrence link: http://www.rcom.co.in/
