Social Media as a counter-propaganda tool – experts review

 
 
LONDON, England - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Ric Cole, Special Advisor to the Federal Government of Somalia and Consultant at Albany Associates, has joined the speaker line-up for SMi Group's 7th Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector in London.

With a nod to utilizing counter-propaganda, the forgotten Info Ops discipline, Ric will be presenting a session which includes a case study on countering Al-Shabab communications in Somalia. He will also discuss effective tactics such as monitoring social media, creating centralised "official" accounts and localised "witness accounts" without using bots and a fire-hose approach.

Ric joins experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.

Social Media within the Defence & Military 2017 will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations. The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.

The full conference agenda and registration details are available on www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog. For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £200.


Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.

For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate wcj registration queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.


About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
