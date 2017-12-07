News By Tag
Social Media as a counter-propaganda tool – experts review
With a nod to utilizing counter-propaganda, the forgotten Info Ops discipline, Ric will be presenting a session which includes a case study on countering Al-Shabab communications in Somalia. He will also discuss effective tactics such as monitoring social media, creating centralised "official" accounts and localised "witness accounts" without using bots and a fire-hose approach.
Ric joins experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
Social Media within the Defence & Military 2017 will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations. The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
The full conference agenda and registration details are available on www.militarysocialmedia.com/
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
