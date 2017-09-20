Country(s)
Nationally Recognized Fee-Only Financial Planning/Planner Firm www.HeritageFinancialPlanning.com Opens Atlanta Office
Heritage Financial Planning www.HeritageFinancialPlanning.com was the first fee-only firm in history to be named Practice of the Year by Peak Advisor Alliance.
ATLANTA - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta has a new fee-only financial planning firm, and this firm has been grabbing headlines for the past several years. Fee-Only Financial Planners and Fee-Only Financial Planning Firms are not new to Atlanta, but no Atlanta Fee-Only Financial Planning Firm, nor any Atlanta Fee-Only Financial Planner has been named National Emerging Practice of the Year by the Peak Advisor Alliance.
Peak Advisor Alliance, the nation's premier financial advisor coaching program, named Heritage Financial Planning as its 2015 Emerging Practice of the Year Award. Peak Advisor Alliance, a consulting company that provides coaching for financial advisors all over the country, annually honors a financial planning firm from among its members that has significantly enhanced its service to clients and shown outstanding growth. Heritage was chosen from among some of the top wealth management practices in the nation.
Heritage is the first fee-only firm in history to ever win this prestigious award. Upon receiving the award, Blankenship said, "While winning this award is a stunning achievement, our clients know that I don't like to rest on my laurels. I want to continue to push the boundaries and make us better so that we evolve into a firm that can serve them better each and every day."
Blankenship continued, "Our clients are the reason we won this award. In 2013, our clients participated in a groundbreaking survey and told us about the firm that they would like to have. We listened and began reshaping our firm based on their feedback. Two years later, the firm that they designed, was recognized as the top firm in the nation."
Steve Blankenship, CFP® has been featured on the cover of Financial Planning Magazine, and has appeared in numerous national media outlets including Newsweek, Kiplinger's, BusinessWeek, Money Magazine, theStreet.com and has served as a technical advisor for multiple articles in The Wall Street Journal and Money Magazine.
Steve wcj has also been identified by Financial Planning Magazine as one of three financial planners from across the country that is leading the "Next Generation of Advisors."
Prior to founding Heritage Financial Planning, Steve served clients in the Wealth Management practices of both Ernst & Young, LLP and Arthur Andersen, LLP and at Quest Capital Management.
The new Atlanta office is located at 400 Galleria Parkway Suite 1500, Atlanta, GA 30339 in the Atlanta Galleria Office Park near SunTrust Park, new home of the Atlanta Braves.
Heritage may be reached at (404)496-8200 for the Atlanta office. More information can be found at http://www.HeritageFinancialPlanning.com
