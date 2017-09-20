 
LHTYF receives Atlanta Braves Foundation Grant for Garden Program

Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation was one of forty three local Atlanta non profits to receive the esteemed community grant for this year.
 
 
LHTYF, Inc.
LHTYF, Inc.
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation (LHTYF) today announced that it has been named a winner of the Atlanta Braves Foundation 2017 grant. The grant is presented to charities in the Atlanta area for various philanthropic causes. The Atlanta Braves Foundation will contribute more than half a million dollars to local non-profit organizations in 2017.  The foundation will award 43 organizations with a total of $550,000 to support 2017-2018 programs.

LHTYF was recognized by the Atlanta Braves Foundation for outstanding contributions to the community and youth of Metropolitan Atlanta. Representatives from forty three Atlanta charities were invited to attend the Atlanta Braves home game against the Washington Nationals on Sept 19 and were presented with the award.

LHTYF has served the Atlanta community since 2010 through educational programs targeted towards children ages 5 to 13 to teach them healthy lifestyle habits for sustainable wellness. The foundation adopts an elementary school every year and awards them with a vegetable garden. The organization also invests in the future of high school students through book scholarships. To date, LHTYF has given away $20,000 in college scholarships to assist 23 high school students with the costs of books in their freshman year of college.

"We're very proud to be recognized by The Atlanta Braves Foundation for this prestigious award. We work hard to educate and empower children about healthy lifesstyles so they're more likely to avoid illnesses such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. This grant is needed to help further the work of our organization and our impact," said Lori A. Manns founder and president of Live Healthy wcj & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc.

For more information about the Atlanta Braves Community Grant program visit their website, www.atlantabraves.com.

About Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc. (LHTYF):

Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation was established in 2010 as a 501 (c) 3 non- profit organization dedicated to children's health and wellness. The goal of the organization is to teach kids healthy lifestyle habits and encourage active involvement of parents regarding the health and wellness of their children. The mission of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation is to educate, activate, motivate and empower youth in the areas of academic achievement, health, nutrition, fitness and total wellness. Live Healthy & thrive Youth Foundation is based in Atlanta  and serves Fulton and Dekalb counties. http://www.livehealthyandthriveyouth.org

About the Atlanta Braves Foundation:

The Atlanta Braves Foundation is the non-profit arm of the Atlanta Braves, and raises money throughout the year through various initiatives such as a 50/50 game day raffle, auctions, memorabilia sales, luncheons, an annual golf tournament and more. Since its inception in 1984, the Braves Foundation has contributed $7 million in financial and in-kind assistance to community organizations.

LaTanya O'Kelly
***@livehealthyandthriveyouth.org
Source:Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation
Email:***@livehealthyandthriveyouth.org Email Verified
