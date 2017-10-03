New Book Provides Mompreneurs with Inspiration for Success

Contact

Latrece Williams-McKnight

***@latrecewmcknight.com Latrece Williams-McKnight

End

-- Mom-owned businesses have a huge impact on the economy, and all signs indicate their impact is only getting bigger; women are now launching businesses at nearly twice the rate of men. Upcoming book explores the world of children, family and business through the lives of 14 mompreneurs, 13 of whom live in Hampton Roads.Title:A Woman's Worth: The Struggles and Triumphs of a Successful MompreneurRelease Date:Paperback: Tuesday, October 3, 2017Kindle: Thursday, October 12, 2017According to a Working Mother magazine, as many as one in three small business owners are moms. More than 9.1 million women-owned businesses operated in 2014, up from 5.4 million in 1997 as reported by Womenable and American Express."It's never been a better time to be a mom in business," says best selling author and compiler of the project, Latrece Williams-Mcknight.In addition to entrepreneurship, this wcj compilation of stories addresses raw issues such as drug abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness and more as many of the women used their circumstances as the catalyst to build their business or nonprofit organizations.Through their individual experiences, the mompreneurs reveal their wisdom with life lessons on getting the family involved in business, taking time to unwind, chasing the work/life balance and offering their best and worst business adviceA Woman's Worth: The Struggles and Triumphs of a Successful Mompreneur is available on Amazon.About the AuthorLatrece Williams-McKnight is a Certified Life Coach, Trainer and Speaker and a Founding Partner with The John Maxwell Team. She is a CoAuthor of the Amazon Best Seller, Behind Her Brand, Women Of Influence and the Author of the A Woman's Worth series. She is also the president of McKnight Williams and Associates.