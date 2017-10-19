News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Book Blending Science and Spirituality Endorsed by Michael Bernard Beckwith
Mindset and predominant thoughts play significant role in reality experienced
Michael Bernard Beckwith, author of Spiritual Liberation and Life Visioning, has endorsed the book stating, "Krysti Turznik's Mindset Magic provides the key to unlock the inner treasures that are the divine inheritance of all beings, along with reminding us that it is we who must choose to discover, activate, and make wise use of them."
Mindset Magic is a blend of education, insight, and practical application that will guide readers to a deeper understanding of how to create a fulfilled life with intention and purpose, and experience more peace, more power, and more passion. With the proper mindset, tools, and understanding of scientific and spiritual principles, readers will learn how to create their reality.
Mindset Magic will be available on October 19, 2017 on Amazon.com. The Kindle version will be available wcj for free download on the same day.
Krysti Turznik is an author, motivational speaker, and life coach. She holds a Masters Degree in Metaphysics, Bachelor of Science Degrees in Biology and Metaphysics, is an ordained minister, and a consulting hypnotist. For nearly two decades she's helped people get out of their own way and live the life they were meant to live. Through mindset, motivation, and meditation she shows them how to create a life of miracles and magic where every day feels like a day at the beach. She lives in Wisconsin with her husband, daughter, and four cats.
For more information about Mindset Magic: Using Scientific & Spiritual Principles to Create Your Life, please visit www.powerful-
Contact
Krysti Turznik
***@powerful-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse