Primerica Recognizes Harold Lee Wathan Jr For Achievement
Harold Lee Wathan Jr has been recognized for achieving a FIVE STAR Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction by Primerica, Inc. Primerica is the largest independent financial services marketing company in North America.
While Mr. Wathan is elated at this honor, he added that what he most enjoyed about Primerica is that he has helped his family financially by showing other families how to do the same. "It is gratifying to be a part of something that can really help people achieve financial security", said Mr. Wathan. His local office is located at 203 W Main St Collinsville, IL 62234, and the telephone number is 855-878-7853.
Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading distributor of financial products to middle income households in North America. wcj Primerica representatives educate their Main Street clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. In addition, Primerica provides an entrepreneurial full or part-time business opportunity for individuals seeking to earn income by distributing the company's financial products. We insured approximately 5 million lives and have over 2 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2016. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 2000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRI". Mr. Wathan's website is at http://www.primerica.com/
Contact
Lee Wathan
***@leewathan.com
