United® Real Estate Unveils 2018 Convention Keynote Speaker
With a focus on inspiring United agents, Mel Robbins -- a talented motivational speaker, television host, author and entrepreneur -- will be the keynote speaker at Viva United. One of the top TEDx talks in the world and author of the bestselling book The 5 Second Rule, Robbins has generated a worldwide following. Robbins will be returning to motivate those in attendance while encouraging personal growth and inspiring change. Attendees can expect a hands-on and personalized experience with Robbins that will help them to rethink how they make decisions in their everyday lives as well as their businesses.
"Mel Robbins was an instant success at our 2017 convention and we are ecstatic to welcome her back to speak with our agents," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "As we look forward to the future of United, Mel will present to our agents a strategy that will help them rethink how they approach their businesses. Over the course of three days, Viva United will be a celebration of our agents' successes of the past year and a way for our agents to learn the best practices in growing their business in the year ahead. We are looking forward to experiencing the energetic and inspiring style that Mel brings while we prepare our agents for a productive future ahead with United."
A limited number of specially-priced pre-sale tickets are available now for a select period of time. Once sold out there will be a second level of general admission tickets available for purchase. Guest tickets will also be available for purchase through the convention website. The 3-day convention will be hosted at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay and hotel room reservations at the group rate are now available.
To learn more about United Real Estate visit UnitedRealEstate.com. To learn more about the Viva United convention or to register, visit VivaUnitedRealEstate.com.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/
