United® Real Estate Unveils 2018 Convention Keynote Speaker

 
 
DALLAS - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a rapidly expanding real estate and franchise organization, will be hosting its annual convention February 22-24, in Miami, Florida. "Viva United" the convention theme for 2018, emphasizes the main message of the annual convention – a celebration of the company. Viva United – "Long Live United" – embraces the Latin culture present in Miami and highlights United's plan of looking forward to the future. The focus of the 2018 convention is to inspire United agents and brokers and help them realize they are a part of something larger than just a real estate company.

With a focus on inspiring United agents, Mel Robbins -- a talented motivational speaker, television host, author and entrepreneur -- will be the keynote speaker at Viva United. One of the top TEDx talks in the world and author of the bestselling book The 5 Second Rule, Robbins has generated a worldwide following. Robbins will be returning to motivate those in attendance while encouraging personal growth and inspiring change. Attendees can expect a hands-on and personalized experience with Robbins that will help them to rethink how they make decisions in their everyday lives as well as their businesses.

"Mel Robbins was an instant success at our 2017 convention and we are ecstatic to welcome her back to speak with our agents," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "As we look forward to the future of United, Mel will present to our agents a strategy that will help them rethink how they approach their businesses. Over the course of three days, Viva United will be a celebration of our agents' successes of the past year and a way for our agents to learn the best practices in growing their business in the year ahead. We are looking forward to experiencing the energetic and inspiring style that Mel brings while we prepare our agents for a productive future ahead with United."

A limited number of specially-priced pre-sale tickets are available now for a select period of time. Once sold out there will be a second level of general admission tickets available for purchase. Guest tickets will also be available for purchase through the convention website. The 3-day convention will be hosted at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay and hotel room reservations at the group rate are now available.

To learn more about United Real Estate visit UnitedRealEstate.com. To learn more about the Viva United convention or to register, visit VivaUnitedRealEstate.com.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools wcj to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 70 offices and over 2,900 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
Click to Share