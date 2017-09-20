News By Tag
GoransonBain's Greenwald Recognized as Best Lawyers 2018 Family Lawyer of the Year in Dallas
For six consecutive years, a GoransonBain family attorney has earned the singular honor of "Lawyer of the Year" in The Best Lawyers in America©
"Through his conviction to do what is in his clients best interests, Tom's has built a reputation of integrity among his clients and peers," said Curtis W Harrison II, managing partner. "His approach to take the high road mirrors his own principles and helps clients build confidence to move forward with their lives."
Greenwald, who is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has a "Superb 10.0" rating by Avvo, is renowned for managing complex divorces with expertise and has successfully litigated child custody and complex property issues in jury and non-jury cases. He also practices collaborative law and conducts mediation.
In being named Lawyer of the Year, Greenwald marks the sixth consecutive year that a GoransonBain family law attorney has held the individual recognition in Dallas/Ft. Worth. This recognition is awarded to only one attorney with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.
"This is a great honor and I am proud to join my colleagues at GoransonBain in receiving this recognition,"
In addition to Greenwald, family law attorneys Kathryn J. Murphy, Diana S. Friedman, Paula Larsen, and Thomas P. Goranson have been recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" each wcj year since 2013.
Greenwald is a sought-after speaker and has authored numerous articles on family issues, including legislative updates, discovery rule changes, and a commentary on custody and property issues.
He received his B.B.A. degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his J.D. from Texas Tech University Law School.
About Best Lawyers
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey. Over 52,000 leading attorneys cast more than 5.5 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About GoransonBain, PLCC
GoransonBain (http://www.gbfamilylaw.com/
In 2016, GoransonBain was named a Top Workplace (http://apps.dallasnews.com/
The firm maintains three Texas offices in Dallas, Plano and Austin.
