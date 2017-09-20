 
News By Tag
* GoransonBain
* Thomas A Greenwald
* Dallas Divorce Lawyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
26252423222120


GoransonBain's Greenwald Recognized as Best Lawyers 2018 Family Lawyer of the Year in Dallas

For six consecutive years, a GoransonBain family attorney has earned the singular honor of "Lawyer of the Year" in The Best Lawyers in America©
 
 
Family Law Attorney Thomas A Greenwald
Family Law Attorney Thomas A Greenwald
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* GoransonBain
* Thomas A Greenwald
* Dallas Divorce Lawyer

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Awards

DALLAS - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A family lawyer for 30 years, Thomas A. Greenwald has earned the trust and respect of his clients.  Now, the family law attorney and senior partner with GoransonBain is being recognized by his peers in the legal profession as the Dallas/Ft. Worth Lawyer of the Year in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

"Through his conviction to do what is in his clients best interests, Tom's has built a reputation of integrity among his clients and peers," said Curtis W Harrison II, managing partner.  "His approach to take the high road mirrors his own principles and helps clients build confidence to move forward with their lives."

Greenwald, who is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has a "Superb 10.0" rating by Avvo, is renowned for managing complex divorces with expertise and has successfully litigated child custody and complex property issues in jury and non-jury cases. He also practices collaborative law and conducts mediation.

In being named Lawyer of the Year, Greenwald marks the sixth consecutive year that a GoransonBain family law attorney has held the individual recognition in Dallas/Ft. Worth. This recognition is awarded to only one attorney with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.

"This is a great honor and I am proud to join my colleagues at GoransonBain in receiving this recognition," said Greenwald. "It is a privilege to be acknowledged by my peers."

In addition to Greenwald, family law attorneys Kathryn J. Murphy, Diana S. Friedman, Paula Larsen, and Thomas P. Goranson have been recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" each wcj year since 2013.

Greenwald is a sought-after speaker and has authored numerous articles on family issues, including legislative updates, discovery rule changes, and a commentary on custody and property issues.

He received his B.B.A. degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his J.D. from Texas Tech University Law School.

About Best Lawyers
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey. Over 52,000 leading attorneys cast more than 5.5 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

About GoransonBain, PLCC
GoransonBain (http://www.gbfamilylaw.com/) is a Texas family law firm founded in 1987. Since its inception, GoransonBain has fostered a constructive atmosphere and strategic approach to help client's controls costs, minimize the disruption to their daily lives and achieve the best possible outcome. The firm's team of attorneys, including three former family court judges, offers clients comprehensive experience and perspectives to work towards an efficient resolution in complex situations. Services encompass virtually every facet of family law, including divorce, asset identification and valuation, complex property matters, collaborative law, mediation, premarital and postmarital agreements, child custody and visitation, property division, child support, adoption, paternity, and same-sex legal issues. For the past five years,  U.S. News & World Report named GoransonBain a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News - Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

In 2016, GoransonBain was named a Top Workplace (http://apps.dallasnews.com/top-100/2016/companies/Goranso...) in Dallas by the Dallas Morning News.  Beyond the top 5 ranking among small 100 businesses in the Dallas area, the firm was also recognized for best work/life flexibility.

The firm maintains three Texas offices in Dallas, Plano and Austin.

Contact
Elizabeth Ferris
***@ferrisconsult.com
End
Source:GoransonBain
Email:***@ferrisconsult.com Email Verified
Tags:GoransonBain, Thomas A Greenwald, Dallas Divorce Lawyer
Industry:Legal
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ferris Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share