School & Office Expo, Nairobi Kenya, 18-20 May 2018
First exhibition in Kenya focusing on Stationery, Writing Instruments, Paper, Back-to-School, Office Supplies & Technology Products.
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Maxton Global Ltd presents for the first time School & Office Expo in Kenya focusing on Stationery, Writing Instruments, Paper, Back-to-School, Office Supplies & Technology Products. It will be held from 18-20 May 2018 at The Sarit Exhibition Centre, Nairobi Kenya and will feature 80+ international exhibitors & over 1000 trade visitors.
Best of all, there will be 50 qualified "Sponsored VIP Buyers" from over 10 African countries, making it a "can't miss" opportunity for brands who want to expand into African markets. For the convenience of exhibitors & visitors, there are hotel packages available covering hotel stay, airport transfers, meals & shuttle service to exhibition. This exhibition provides the first platform over a series of wcj three action-packed days to unite school & office supply companies from around the world to explore business opportunities in East Africa.
Registration can be done directly on event website www.scofex.com
Maxton Global Ltd is the marketing partner for several international stationery, office supply events & publications. For more information, visit www.maxtonexpo.com
Ashish Jain
+85281914125
info@scofex.com
