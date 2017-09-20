 
News By Tag
* Ann Marie Mayuga
* Public Relations
* St Louis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
26252423222120

Walbrandt Technologies Hires Craig Gulley, Audio and Technology Industry Expert, as VP of Sales

 
 
Craig Gulley, Walbrandt Technologies
Craig Gulley, Walbrandt Technologies
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ann Marie Mayuga
Public Relations
St Louis

Industry:
Business

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
Executives

ST. LOUIS - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Walbrandt Technologies, the Midwestern leader for high-end residential and commercial audio, lighting, entertainment and smart technology solutions, announced today that Craig Gulley joined as Vice President of Sales.

Gulley, a nationally known, industry expert for residential and commercial integration and automation technology, brings more than 35 years of experience in sales and manufacturing. As the Vice President of Sales, Gulley will oversee new business development and management of the sales team. He will also be involved with identifying and introducing new products and services.

"We are thrilled to have Craig join Walbrandt Technologies. He brings an incredible amount of experience and expertise to our team, and will help our clients select the best solutions for their homes and offices," said Aaron Walbrandt, Walbrandt Technologies president and founder.

Prior to joining the Company, Gulley worked at Crestron Electronics holding senior level management positions wcj as Director of Sales for the Midwest, and as a top producing sales representative. He also owned Music for Pleasure, a St. Louis company that provided high-end audio systems.

"My goal at Walbrandt Technologies is to combine my love of truly good, reproduced music, and create an experience with entertainment and automation solutions that allow our clients to enjoy and appreciate the time they spend in their homes with family and friends," said Gulley.

Founded in 2010, Walbrandt Technologies delivers life enhancing technologies with uncompromising award-winning service. Aaron Walbrandt, company founder and president, and the Walbrandt Technologies team have a single-focus and passion to help residential and commercial clients find solutions for home theater and entertainment, high-end music systems, lighting, shade and drapery, and smart home technology. To learn more, visit http://walbrandt.com.

Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Source:Walbrandt Technologies
Email:***@ammcommunications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMM Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share