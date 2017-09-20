News By Tag
Walbrandt Technologies Hires Craig Gulley, Audio and Technology Industry Expert, as VP of Sales
Gulley, a nationally known, industry expert for residential and commercial integration and automation technology, brings more than 35 years of experience in sales and manufacturing. As the Vice President of Sales, Gulley will oversee new business development and management of the sales team. He will also be involved with identifying and introducing new products and services.
"We are thrilled to have Craig join Walbrandt Technologies. He brings an incredible amount of experience and expertise to our team, and will help our clients select the best solutions for their homes and offices," said Aaron Walbrandt, Walbrandt Technologies president and founder.
Prior to joining the Company, Gulley worked at Crestron Electronics holding senior level management positions wcj as Director of Sales for the Midwest, and as a top producing sales representative. He also owned Music for Pleasure, a St. Louis company that provided high-end audio systems.
"My goal at Walbrandt Technologies is to combine my love of truly good, reproduced music, and create an experience with entertainment and automation solutions that allow our clients to enjoy and appreciate the time they spend in their homes with family and friends," said Gulley.
Founded in 2010, Walbrandt Technologies delivers life enhancing technologies with uncompromising award-winning service. Aaron Walbrandt, company founder and president, and the Walbrandt Technologies team have a single-focus and passion to help residential and commercial clients find solutions for home theater and entertainment, high-end music systems, lighting, shade and drapery, and smart home technology. To learn more, visit http://walbrandt.com.
