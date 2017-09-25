 
Industry News





September 2017
AdvisoryWorld to Attend eMoney Advisor Summit 2017

Highlights Lead Generation, Proposal and Analytic Tools Integrations within emX Select Dashboard
 
 
AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- AdvisoryWorld (www.advisoryworld.com), a leading software provider for financial advisors, today announced that they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the eMoney Advisor Summit on September 26 and 27, 2017, in Scottsdale, AZ, Booth 29.

As an eMoney Integration Partner, the AdvisoryWorld SCANalytics tool and data are accessed by eMoney advisors via multiple points within the emX Select Dashboard. From the Reports page of emX, users of both systems can run AdvisoryWorld's Detailed Analytics, Holdings Scan, and Fact Sheet's reports for one or all of their client accounts. Additionally, advisors who utilize the AdvisoryWorld integration can quickly access these same reports from an individual client's Overview Page, for interactive financial planning.

In addition to SCANalytics, AdvisoryWorld's VP of National Sales Ed Fahlstrom will also be exhibiting AdvisoryWorld's Advisor Proposal Generator and the new AdvisoryWorld lead generation tool, Aquire. The AdvisoryWorld Proposal Generator provides an intuitive and repeatable process for analyzing investor risk and portfolio performance characteristics, designing and implementing investment strategies, and ultimately generating powerful, white labeled client proposals for financial advisors. Publically launched in early 2017, AdvisoryWorld's Acquire turns financial advisor website visitors into educated, prospective leads. When bundled with AdvisoryWorld's Advisor Proposal Generator, Acquire acts as the investor's front-end to the full prospect to new account opening digital process.

For more wcj information on AdvisoryWorld and eMoney integrations, please visit http://www.advisoryworld.com/media/19988/AdvisoryWorld-eM... or visit AdvisoryWorld in person at the eMoney Advisor Summit 2017 at Booth 29.

About AdvisoryWorld

AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.

