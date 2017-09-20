News By Tag
White House Chief of Staff joins kaZING's Board of Advisors
Andrew Hill Card, Jr., former White House COS, joins on-demand technology company
Andrew H. Card Jr., in addition to his successful career in the White House where he worked as Chief of Staff for the George W. Bush Administration and served as US Secretary of Transportation under George W. H. Bush, has an extensive and impressive track record in business, politics, and education. Mr. Card's enthusiasm in getting involved with New Hampshire start-up kaZING is an asset as kaZING continues wcj its rapid growth.
"We're so honored to be working with Andy here at kaZING - his wisdom and expertise are remarkable,"
kaZING is a one-stop app solution for getting things done. It's a locally based marketplace connecting customers who need help getting a job or task done with providers who have the required skills. The marketplace is popular for technical support, handyman services, cleaning, tutoring, and moving. The integration of mutual ratings, reviews, cashless payments, and profiles allows users to hire accountable, reliable, providers. Simultaneously, users who offer services can find jobs that match their skills, set their own rates, and add flexibility to their work. kaZING is revolutionizing the way people find help, making it simple, transparent, and seamless.
kaZING, Inc.
70 Main Street, Suite 401
Peterborough, NH 03458
https://www.kazingapp.com
Media Contact
Amy Garland
(802)343-1572
amy@kazingapp.com
