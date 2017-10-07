 
Industry News





Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts Hosts Las Vegas CME Conference In Primary & Specialty Care

Continuing Medical Education for Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants & Physicians
 
 
Register now for our Las Vegas CME Conference November 7-10, 2017!
Register now for our Las Vegas CME Conference November 7-10, 2017!
 
LAS VEGAS - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, a leading provider of continuing medical education, is hosting a CME Conference for Nurse Practitioners, Physicians and Physician Assistants on November 7-10, 2017 at The LINQ Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

The Las Vegas CME Conference is one of our most popular and fastest growing CME events for NPs, PAs and Physicians. The Las Vegas CME Conference will include cutting edge medical education from passionate speakers that inspire attendees. Our conference is a great way to network with medical industry peers and learn in an intimate group setting. The topics for this CME Conference include Dermatology, Orthopedics, Emergency wcj Medicine, Cardiology, and Women's Health.

Creator of Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, Chuck Dillehay, says, "Our motto is 'making medical meetings fun' and Las Vegas is the perfect place to do just that". Mixing business with pleasure is easy when you make the most of your free time with everything that lavish, Las Vegas has to offer. Earn your CME or CE credits during the day, then enjoy your off-hours in the casino, catching a show, or strolling down the strip.

For additional information about our Las Vegas CME Conference such as hotel group rates, daily schedules, session descriptions, speaker bios and fun things to do, visit our website (https://dmgcme.com/locations/las-vegas/).

About Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts

Producing over two decades of extraordinary continuing education for tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts is one of the most popular and fastest growing events in the country. Life is short, budgets are limited. Make the most of your CME or CE experience! To learn more about our CME Conferences, visit www.skinbonescme.com or call us at 770.640.1022.

Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts
***@dmgcme.com
Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts
Email:***@dmgcme.com Email Verified
