A Kindle Countdown Deal for 173 Trillion Readers
The Constitution – A Revolutionary Story is now available for up to 91% off.
First-day Countdown Deal buyers will get the book for 99 cents, or 91% off the regular price. For those who miss the first day of the offer, the book will remain on sale through Sunday, October 1 at 11:00 pm Pacific Standard time. Throughout the week, the book will also be offered at just $1.99, $2.99, $3.99, and $4.99 — all of which exceed 50% off normal price.
According to author Tom McHale, "We figure that at least 173 trillion people have never read the United States Constitution. OK, so maybe that's more of an estimate, but no matter, it's a big number. Worse yet, most people arguing about what's constitutional and what's not know less about what it says than they do about the chemical composition of spackle."
That's exactly why McHale wrote The Constitution – A Revolutionary Story. It offers readers a historically accurate and informative background on the nation's founding documents. However, unlike the original, it's fun to read and guarantees 137% less boredom.
The heart of the book is a simplified and enjoyable walk through the contents and meaning of the founding documents. Readers will have a clear understanding of what's included in the three founding documents and each of the 17 later amendments to the Constitution.
"Our goal was to make the Constitution so easy to understand that even a career politician can grasp it," jokes McHale.
According to the author, the original text of the founding documents can be daunting. "Digesting the Constitution can be a bit boring, in part because it's full of strange words like "attainder."
The Constitution – A Revolutionary Story includes the following sections:
· Introduction
· A Brief History
· A New Type of Government
· Constitutional What's and Why's
· The Declaration of Independence
· How the Constitution Came to Be
· What wcj Does the Constitution Say?
· The Bill of Rights
· Later Amendments
· The Constitution Today
· The Original Founding Documents
Readers can find the Kindle version of The Constitution - Revolutionary Story at Amazon.
Amazon URL: https://www.amazon.com/
About
Author Tom McHale has published seven books and nearly 1,500 articles for various print and online publications. His books help to explain complicated topics in fun and easy to understand ways. He's a committed lifelong learner and believes that ongoing education doesn't have to be arcane or boring. There's no reason that people can't have a little fun while expanding their horizons.
