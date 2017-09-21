Country(s)
Odoro Announces Partnership with Allscripts®
NEW YORK - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Odoro, a leader in dynamic patient self-scheduling solutions, is proud to announce that Allscripts has certified Odoro as part of the Allscripts Developer Program with an integration for Allscripts Practice Management™ users.
"We're proud to make the Odoro solution available to Allscripts clients," says Allscripts General Manager, Open Business Unit, Tina Joros. "This innovative solution enables our providers to support a dynamic self-service scheduling solution with advanced algorithms to balance patients' convenience with providers' control and scheduling preferences."
"We see this certification as an opportunity to both expand our products reach and increase the value our solution presents to providers and their patients," said Odoro CEO, Ohad Ranen. "Partnership with Allscripts enables Odoro's scheduling solution to leverage a provider's existing data to produce an optimal schedule that increases profits and patient satisfaction."
With Odoro, hospitals and clinics of all sizes can enable patients to self-book doctor appointments at any time and from any wcj location, significantly increasing patient satisfaction and engagement, while reducing staff workload. Its SchedLogic™ technology offers healthcare organizations 100% control over their scheduling rules, while giving their patients the flexibility to easily book appointments at their convenience. Self-service appointments can be scheduled with Odoro via a Patient portal, Organization Website, Mobile, IVR or Call center.
The Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) offers both proprietary and FHIR® enabled APIs to connect third-party applications, devices and other innovative healthcare technologies with Allscripts products. Allscripts has been supporting API integration since 2007 and is enabling over a billion data exchanges each year ¬– the largest documented utilization of APIs in healthcare.
To find out more about Odoro's dynamic self scheduling solutions visit the Allscripts Application Store.
About Odoro:
Odoro is the leading provider of SaaS-based patient self-service solutions built to address the scheduling needs of hospitals, clinics and their patients. Odoro mimics all possible healthcare scheduling scenarios using its Rules-Based SchedLogic™ engine in order to maximize provider efficiency while increasing patient satisfaction.
Through Odoro patients can self-book appointments at any time, and from any device. Founded in 2006, Odoro works with more than 1000 customers worldwide, empowering more than 3 million patients and enabling more than 10 million self-booked appointments annually. For more information please visit us at www.odoro.com
