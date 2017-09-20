News By Tag
Rady School Faculty Dramatically Increase Grant Funding for Fiscal Year 2016-17
Among these grants and awards is a $300,000 grant by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, awarded to Rady School of Management Assistant Professor of Economics and Strategic Management Sally Sadoff, to study the use of incentives to increase community college effectiveness.
In addition, during the 2016-17 year Rady School of Management Assistant Professor Richard Townsend earned the Kauffman Junior Faculty Fellowship in Entrepreneurship, a $35,000 grant recognizing his potential to make significant contributions in the field of entrepreneurship.
In the 2016-17 fiscal year, Rady School of Management Assistant Professor of Economics and Strategic Management Michael Callen also received a total of $1.4 million in grants from a combination of the London School of Economics and Political Science, wcj Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Innovations for Poverty Action, among other organizations. Callen's research uses experiments to address accountability and service delivery failures in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
"Our faculty are internationally acclaimed for their research and this increase in grants and awards is a testament to the quality of research they produce and the impact that they are making throughout the world," said Rady School of Management Dean, Robert Sullivan.
To learn more about Rady School faculty, visit: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
