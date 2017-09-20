News By Tag
Jason and Whitney Johns, PURE Independent Business Owners, surpass $100,000 in earnings
The Johns' PURE business gains momentum through the PURE Rank Bonus program.
This prestigious rank of Presidential is now more rewarding than ever with the launch of the company's PURE Rank Bonus program in April 2017. The Johns received a PURE Presidential Rank Bonus of $35,000 USD, in addition to their PURE Blue Diamond Rank Bonus of $25,000 USD last week. These are additional bonuses outside of PURE's Prosperity Compensation Plan. Their total earnings for the eight weeks since joining PURE has been over $100,000 USD.*
Achieving this level puts the Johns among the top leaders at PURE. This achievement speaks to the momentum currently experienced by the company and driven by the field leaders of PURE.
Jason and Whitney Johns live in Celina, Texas with their two children. Jason is a high school coach in north Texas. Whitney owns a small boutique. They have been building their PURE business for seven weeks. Whitney's favorite product is grape ENERGY.
"Teamwork is the name of the game! The support I've received from my upline has been remarkable. Not only are we impacting our own lives, but we are changing the lives of others in a big way," said Whitney Johns. "If you have not gotten involved with the PURE opportunity, get involved fast. It is life changing."
"In the short time they've been with PURE, the Johns have built a strong foundation that has propelled them into a leadership position. They are a fine example of commitment and perseverance, and have the necessary skills that will take them far. I congratulate them in achieving this milestone." – Daren Hogge, PURE CEO
The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn weekly residual income. In addition, through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the PURE Rank Bonus program range from $1,000 USD all the way to an amazing $250,000 USD.* To date, PURE's total payout through the program is $239,500.
About PURE
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. wcj They believe people can achieve Whole Health with a balance of physical health, financial health, and purpose. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Headquarters is in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com
*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how effectively you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on the PURE Prosperity compensation plan and distributor income averages, please visit the opportunity section of the PURE website at http://www.livepure.com/
