News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IIAD Promotes their Largest One-Day Insurance Conference in Texas
The Independent Insurance Agents of Dallas are proud to bring services and benefits to the industry. They invite all insurance professionals to be a part of their biggest event: Jim Millerman Insurance Convention, formally known as All Industry Day.
Applied Insurance Agency will open with an Agency Breakfast. Following Applied's Breakfast Meeting will be a morning session meeting by Steve Badger of Zelle (1 HR CE Credit) on "Insurance and Social Policy Issues Arising from the 911 Terrorist Attack". There will be another morning session meeting presented by their Keynote Luncheon speaker, Joel Zeff, on "Tao of Teamwork". During the luncheon, Joel will present "Tao of Ta Da".
Over 100 exhibitors will be present. There are tickets available for exhibitor booths, sponsorships, and tickets for individual attendees. The Title sponsor is Texas Mutual, Premier Sponsor is AIG and the Keynote Luncheon Speaker sponsor is CRC Group Wholesale & wcj Specialty.
For the afternoon entertainment, the band Spazmatics will perform their awesome 80's sounds. The Spazmatics band is combined with lots of creative flair and style.
Registration is open until October 25th. Visit www.iiadallas.org or call 214-217-2900 for registration.
Check out their video at:
https://youtu.be/
Media Contact
Jennifer Turner
214-217-2900
***@iiadallas.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse