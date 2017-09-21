IIAD Promotes their Largest One-Day Insurance Conference in Texas

The Independent Insurance Agents of Dallas are proud to bring services and benefits to the industry. They invite all insurance professionals to be a part of their biggest event: Jim Millerman Insurance Convention, formally known as All Industry Day.

-- The Jim Millerman Insurance Convention is scheduled for Thursday, November 02, 2017 at the Irving Convention Center. Over 1000 insurance professionals from all aspects of the industry will be present. This is the one-day you can network, learn from proven experts and leaders and have some 80's-style fun.Applied Insurance Agency will open with an Agency Breakfast. Following Applied's Breakfast Meeting will be a morning session meeting by Steve Badger of Zelle (1 HR CE Credit) on "Insurance and Social Policy Issues Arising from the 911 Terrorist Attack". There will be another morning session meeting presented by their Keynote Luncheon speaker, Joel Zeff, on "Tao of Teamwork". During the luncheon, Joel will present "Tao of Ta Da".Over 100 exhibitors will be present. There are tickets available for exhibitor booths, sponsorships, and tickets for individual attendees. The Title sponsor is Texas Mutual, Premier Sponsor is AIG and the Keynote Luncheon Speaker sponsor is CRC Group Wholesale & wcj Specialty.For the afternoon entertainment, the band Spazmatics will perform their awesome 80's sounds. The Spazmatics band is combined with lots of creative flair and style.Registration is open until October 25th. Visit www.iiadallas.org or call 214-217-2900 for registration.Check out their video at: