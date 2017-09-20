News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chartway Federal Credit Union Announces New Chief Financial Officer
Edwards comes to Chartway with 30 years of leadership experience in the financial industry. Most recently, he spent 13 years as a successful, strategic leader with BB&T Mortgage in both chief financial officer and chief risk officer roles.
As Edwards joins Chartway managing the finances and enterprise risk for the organization, Chartway's long-standing chief financial officer, Paul Annunziata, will be transitioning into a new role as corporate development executive.
Annunziata will be focusing on development and collaboration with credit union's members and partners in the industry.
"We're equally excited for Jim to join Chartway as chief financial officer and for Paul in his new role as corporate development executive. Adding Jim's vast financial experience, while also maintaining Paul's expertise for a number of our key developmental areas, makes our great leadership team even better," said Brian Schools, president & CEO.
ABOUT CHARTWAY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Chartway Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution, has been proudly serving members wcj for more than half a century. Guided by its vision, mission, and values, the $2.1 billion credit union is dedicated to making life more affordable for its 180,000 members through nearly 50 branches and a full slate of online, mobile, and telephone banking services, including mobile deposit, mobile bill pay, and digital wallets. Chartway is one of the largest credit unions in the country and serves members in every state and several countries. With major membership concentrations in Virginia, Utah, and Texas, the credit union is consistently recognized for its financial strength, its high ratings in member satisfaction, its contributions to its communities, and for being an award-winning leader in charitable giving through its We Promise Foundation. For more information, visit www.chartway.com.
PHOTO CAPTION:
Jim Edwards.JPEG
Chartway FCU has selected Jim Edwards to serve as the credit union's chief financial officer.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse