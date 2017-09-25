News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Human Performance Program Manager for Gulfstream to Speak on The Forgotten Keys to Health in Oct
Davana Pilczuk, the human performance program manager at Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace,
will make the presentation at the Savannah Morning News Auditorium, 1375 Chatham Parkway, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, as a healthy lunch will be provided.
Pilczuk, a former sports psychology and fitness consultant for the British National Swim Team, previously was the manager of the corporate-wide ergonomics and wellness program for Gulfstream. She also taught for seven years at Auburn University in the kinesiology department.
During the luncheon, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia will receive the $1,000 Encourage Health grant. Their program centers on the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, a collection of activities and experiences to earn badges, explore the outdoors and complete "Take Action" projects. One program at Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is the Bronze Star, which is given to a scout who plants a community garden at their school and inspires others to eat healthily.
This organization is one of four local nonprofits selected to receive donations as part of the 2017 lecture series to recognize their efforts in promoting healthy homegrown food by developing gardens at local schools and educating students on basic gardening skills.
This is the fourth year enmarket has partnered with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9 to host the Encourage Health Education Series.
The series features four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for healthy living.
To RSVP for the Oct. 24 luncheon, visit http://healthysavannah.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which operates as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in wcj Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
Contact
Cynthia Wright
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 25, 2017