Southern Ocean Chamber November 8 Breakfast launches Holiday Shopping Season and New Programs

Doing business in the Long Beach Island Region advances with new programs in time for the holiday shopping season, join the regional chamber as it launches Shop Small Saturday 2017, introducing Holidays Redefined and Southern Ocean Made.
 
 
Innovate & Caffeinate Breakfast meeting Nov 8 with Southern Ocean Chamber
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Join the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at their November 8 Innovate and Caffeinate breakfast meeting beginning at 815 am with networking, breakfast buffet and program. The event takes place at the Holiday Inn Mainland located at 151 Rt 72 E Manahawkin and will provide Shop Small Saturday Kick off Materials as well as recognize the seven accredited Southern Ocean Made businesses.

In addition the regional chamber will unveil plans for the Southern Ocean Made brew trail, its partners and the tie into other Southern Ocean experiences.  The meeting will also cover the Holidays Redefined Shopping program created to generate extra exposure for retail wcj and restaurant businesses who are offering addition services and extended hours for holiday shoppers. The Southern Ocean Chamber will also announce plans for 30th Anniversary Holiday Chowderfest gift packs which will go on sale for gift giving at their visitor center.

The cost to the event is $20 per person, with advance RSVP to the chamber office at 609 494 7211, by stopping into the visitor center at  265 W Ninth Street or emailing info@sochamber.com . At the door pricing will be $25. For more information about the Southern Ocean County Chamber and their upcoming events, go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on fb and insta @southernoceanchamber or @lbiregion
