News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Lost Coal Country of Northeastern Pennsylvania
Local author Lorena Beniquez will be available to sign copies of book
About the Author:
Author and photographer Lorena Beniquez captures the oral and physical history of the anthracite region. Although wcj the great-granddaughter of a coal miner, Beniquez knew little of her family's story, so she set out on a journey to recover not only her own history but that of countless other families as well.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Books-
100 Viewmont Mall
Scranton, PA 18508
When: Saturday, October 7th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
Lost Coal Country of Northeastern Pennsylvania
By Lorena Beniquez
Arcadia Publishing
ISBN: 9781467126410
$22.99 | 128pp. | paperback
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse