Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Lost Coal Country of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Local author Lorena Beniquez will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Lost Coal Country of NE PA
Lost Coal Country of NE PA
 
SCRANTON, Pa. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Lost Coal Country of Northeastern Pennsylvania documents the region's disappearing anthracite history, which shaped the legacy of the United States of America and the industrial revolution. The coal mines, breakers, coal miners' homes, and railroads have all steadily disappeared. With only one coal breaker left in the entire state, it was time to record what would soon be lost. Unfortunately, one piece of history that persists is underground fires that ravage communities like Centralia. Blazing for over 50 years, the flames of Centralia will not be doused anytime soon. Images featured in the book include the St. Nicholas coal breaker, Huber coal breaker, Steamtown National Historic Site, Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, Eckley Miners' Village, Centralia, and the Knox Mine disaster. A hybrid history book and travel guide, Lost Coal Country of Northeastern Pennsylvania is one final recounting of what is gone and what still remains.

About the Author:

Author and photographer Lorena Beniquez captures the oral and physical history of the anthracite region. Although wcj the great-granddaughter of a coal miner, Beniquez knew little of her family's story, so she set out on a journey to recover not only her own history but that of countless other families as well.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Books-A-Million

100 Viewmont Mall

Scranton, PA 18508

When:  Saturday, October 7th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com

Lost Coal Country of Northeastern Pennsylvania

By Lorena Beniquez

Arcadia Publishing

ISBN:  9781467126410

$22.99 | 128pp. | paperback
