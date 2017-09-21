News By Tag
Freeus, LLC General Manager to Present Session at Medtrade 2017
Session to explore how DME/HME businesses and home care providers can increase recurring revenue and offer higher quality of care with medical alerts
"We are proud to present the session 'Build Recurring Revenue with Medical Alerts' to Medtrade 2017 attendees," said Brock Winzeler, Freeus General Manager. "We are excited to help DME/HME and home health care providers learn how medical alerts can be a profit center, improve patient care and reduce hospital readmission rates."
Medtrade is the largest Home Medical Equipment Expo and Conference in the US, and it brings together thousands of home medical equipment providers, home health care professionals and leading manufacturers of home health care products and technology.
Winzeler's session is designed to help companies learn the benefits of offering medical alerts, how medical alerts can reduce readmission rates, how to market medical alerts, wcj and more.
Freeus provides wholesale mobile medical alerts that offer peace of mind to patients and their loved ones. Freeus products work at home and away to offer fast access to help, ensuring that patients are never alone.
Freeus mPERS devices seamlessly integrate with a UL-Listed, CSAA-certified Five Diamond central station, and monitoring specialists can speak with users, locate them and send emergency personnel or loved ones to assist, depending on the situation.
Freeus offers its dealers an end to end medical alert solution, including devices, monitoring, cellular service, training, support and marketing materials.
Freeus also recently launched PERS University (https://www.freeus.com/
Attend the Medtrade 2017 session "Build New Recurring Revenue with Medical Alerts" on October 25 at 10:30 a.m. or visit www.freeus.com to learn more.
About Freeus:
Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.
Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com |www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Contact
Amanda Goldfarb
Marketing Coordinator
888-924-1026
sales@freeus.com
