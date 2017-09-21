 
News By Tag
* Freeus
* Medical Alerts
* Dme/hme
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ogden
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
27262524232221

Freeus, LLC General Manager to Present Session at Medtrade 2017

Session to explore how DME/HME businesses and home care providers can increase recurring revenue and offer higher quality of care with medical alerts
 
 
Freeus, maker of Belle+, to present session at Medtrade 2017 on medical alerts
Freeus, maker of Belle+, to present session at Medtrade 2017 on medical alerts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Freeus
Medical Alerts
Dme/hme

Industry:
Security

Location:
Ogden - Utah - US

OGDEN, Utah - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Freeus, LLC (http://www.freeus.com), one of the fastest growing mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) businesses in the United States, announced that General Manager Brock Winzeler will present a session at Medtrade 2017 (http://www.medtrade.com/), taking place October 23-25, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We are proud to present the session 'Build Recurring Revenue with Medical Alerts' to Medtrade 2017 attendees," said Brock Winzeler, Freeus General Manager. "We are excited to help DME/HME and home health care providers learn how medical alerts can be a profit center, improve patient care and reduce hospital readmission rates."

Medtrade is the largest Home Medical Equipment Expo and Conference in the US, and it brings together thousands of home medical equipment providers, home health care professionals and leading manufacturers of home health care products and technology.

Winzeler's session is designed to help companies learn the benefits of offering medical alerts, how medical alerts can reduce readmission rates, how to market medical alerts, wcj and more.

Freeus provides wholesale mobile medical alerts that offer peace of mind to patients and their loved ones. Freeus products work at home and away to offer fast access to help, ensuring that patients are never alone.

Freeus mPERS devices seamlessly integrate with a UL-Listed, CSAA-certified Five Diamond central station, and monitoring specialists can speak with users, locate them and send emergency personnel or loved ones to assist, depending on the situation.

Freeus offers its dealers an end to end medical alert solution, including devices, monitoring, cellular service, training, support and marketing materials.

Freeus also recently launched PERS University (https://www.freeus.com/university), a tool to help dealers succeed in the medical alert industry. It features educational videos, one-on-one expert guidance and customized marketing materials. PERS University helps HME/DME professionals and home health providers get started with medical alerts.

Attend the Medtrade 2017 session "Build New Recurring Revenue with Medical Alerts" on October 25 at 10:30 a.m. or visit www.freeus.com to learn more.

About Freeus:

Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026

Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com |www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026

Contact
Amanda Goldfarb
Marketing Coordinator
888-924-1026
sales@freeus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@freeus.com Email Verified
Tags:Freeus, Medical Alerts, Dme/hme
Industry:Security
Location:Ogden - Utah - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Freeus, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share