William Papazian Announces Establishment of Nationwide Court Records Retrieval and Summary Service

"In recent years the task of completing a thorough background check has become more difficult because on-line searching often only provides basic Case information without meaningful access to the records in the docket," said William S. Papazian, CEO.



"Our clients have an urgent need to know the details behind the various court cases through on-line searching," said Mr. Papazian. "Additionally, our clients are often not equipped with dedicated staff who can summarize these court records," added Mr. Papazian.



ABOUT WILLIAM PAPAZIAN



Mr. Papazian wcj is a seasoned corporate professional with over 30 years of relevant experience since he began his career in 1986. His experience includes international investigative due diligence, corporate, commercial, international and transactional affairs, finance, Native American gaming development, management and regulation, and international gaming affairs, development, finance, management and regulation. His company, Lightstone Solutions, LLC ( discovery.



Lightstone Solutions, LLC is a boutique firm specializing in gaming regulatory compliance, programmatic audits of gaming commissions, international due diligence and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, investigative consulting, background checks, computer forensics and electronic discovery. The firm serves public companies, Tribal Gaming Commissions and Tribal Governments, international companies, public pension funds, and other regulated business interests. The Company was founded by Bill Papazian in 2001.



William Papazian ( www.WilliamPapazian.com ) announced today that it has established a Nationwide Court Records Retrieval and Summary Service offering that will focus on providing expedited court records retrieval to companies, agencies and service providers performing background checks and other due diligence. The service includes optional records summaries.


