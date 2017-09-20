 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Communications Solutions Group as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Communications Solutions Group as a Gold Member
 
 
Communications Solutions Group Doral Chamber Membe
Communications Solutions Group Doral Chamber Membe
 
DORAL, Fla. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Communications Solutions Group as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Communications Solutions Group will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Communications Solutions Group!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Communications Solutions Group

They are a telecom solutions provider, focusing on providing solutions that impact our client's bottom line—in terms of cost reduction, and improvements to productivity and efficiency. They accomplish this by partnering with the preeminent telecom providers in the country. Whether it is cloud solutions, MPLS, Hosted Voice/SIP solutions, Mobility (including wireless fail-overs) solutions, they take the time to learn ther clients' landscape, and then recommend the right provider/partners, taking into account the client's specific needs and financial requirements.

About the Doral Chamber wcj of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Communications Solutions Group

Augustin@CSGconsultOnline.com
WWW.CSGConsultOnline.com

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
