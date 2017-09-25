Doctor DeKay's House of Screams returns to the historic Ro-Na Cultural Arts Center in October

The Southern Ohio haunted attraction, which has been called "the Tri-State's most terrifying," will evoke screams 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday in the month of October.

Doctor DeKay's House of Screams presents a newly designed haunt this October.

-- All great haunters return to their favorite places to wreak havoc in horror movies. Michael Myers returns to his home in Haddonfield and Jason Voorhees returns to Camp Crystal Lake. And in that tradition, Dr. DeKay returns to Ironton, Ohio for the third straight year to help scare visitors in the name of Halloween fun and community.Doctor DeKay's House of Screams presents Memories, a newly designed haunt, every Friday and Saturday in the month of October at the historic Ro-Na Cultural Arts Center (306 S. 3rd St.), formally the Ro-Na Theater."He's back!" House of Screams cast member Sprinkelz The Clown said. "I'm back too and we're ready to make you scream your butts off."The haunted attraction, which has been called "the Tri-State's most terrifying,"will evoke screams 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission each night is $10 per person, except for a Friday the 13special, which will be discounted to two tickets for $13. In addition, buyers of tickets to the haunt are registered for a flat screen television, which is planned to be given away on Halloween.Dr. Dekay (aka Paul Smith) has been in the business of scaring people for more than 20 years. He and his crew travel to the Midwestern Haunters Convention in Columbus each year to improve their craft.This year's convention visit saw Kristen Keeton (also known as Sprinkelz) and Melanie Kinney (known also as Dolly DeKay), place second in Bloody Mary's Makeup Wars. It was the first time for either of the duo (The Makeup Scream Team) to compete. They knocked a ten-year winning veteran team out of placing in the competition hosted by internationally known makeup artist Bobbie Weiner, best known for James Cameron's Titanic and the comic book The Tales of Bloody Mary."We were so proud of them," said the haunt's business manager Alice Williams. "We have a lot of talented people involved with this and it's nice to see them get some recognition."House of Screams currently has close to 40 volunteers involved, but is always looking for fresh blood. Any age can volunteer. But minors need a parent to come wcj in and sign a permission slip.The Ro-Na, which has a bar that features specialty drinks for liquid encouragement needs, opened its doors to the public in 1949. It closed in 1973 and has been undergoing renovations by Friends of Ironton since 2009. Proceeds from House of Screams go to the renovations.Dr. Dekay's official mascot is Clawed the WerePup, who has quickly become a fan favorite with his recent outings at events such as Rally on the River and ChiliFest. (Hashtag #Clawed on Facebook.) Along with photo opportunities with Clawed, visitors to the haunted house on special nights will be able to have their picture taken with real life wolves. Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary will be present with wolf dogs, also known as hybrids, on the opening Friday, Oct. 6, and the closing Saturday, Oct. 28.There are many dark and scary characters and nightmarish visuals planned for this year's House of Screams. Horrific and creepy themes vary from dolls to clowns to medical and more. But if that's not enough, the Rona itself is also rumored to be haunted. There are stories of a ghost named Katie, a former usher that worked at the theater in its heyday, who stalks the building and often plays tricks on those that visit."So enter if you dare," Dolly DeKay said. "The doctor has returned to make haunted house calls. He's brought a pack of friends with him and you are invited for a howling good time."For more information, visit DoctorDekaysHouseofScreams.com or Doctor Dekays House of Screams on Facebook.