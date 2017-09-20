Southern Ocean Chamber After Hours Social at Southern Ocean Medical Center Oct 26

Tour updated facilities and get to know the changes happening at Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center on Thursday October 26 from 530 to 730pm.

Southern Ocean After Hours at SOMC Oct 26

End

-- Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to get to know another local business better on October 26. In partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, the regional chamber presents a unique networking opportunity as well as tours of the updated facility. A social event filled with refreshments and delicious food, will be highlighted with discussions and future plans of the hospital.The After Hours will be held at 1140 Rt 72 West in Manahawkin, please proceed to the lobby from 530 to 730pm. Business After Hours events have been a long standing Southern Ocean Chamber tradition for over 50 years, and continues to bring together professionals both new to the area as well as seasoned members of our business landscape.There wcj is no fee to attend this event, only an RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom, 609 494 7211, and info@sochamber.com . Please bring business cards for networking, for more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com