SEO Ann Arbor Adds New Graphic Designer to Their Team

SEO Ann Arbor adds a new team member with expertise in graphic design, web design and programming, and internet marketing to help serve their clients at the highest possible level.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- SEO Ann Arbor is proud to announce the hiring of a new team member, Nicholas Giese, to their team.

Nick Giese interned for SEO Ann Arbor this past summer and he learned valuable skills that help him provide great value for marketing clients. His experience and can-do attitude make him an asset to any small business hoping to amp up its presence on the web.

SEO Ann Arbor is an internet marketing company serving small and large businesses throughout Michigan, the US, and world from their base in southeastern Michigan. If you're in need of internet marketing or a new website design for your Ann Arbor business, give SEO Ann Arbor a call today!

About SEO Ann Arbor:  "We believe in helping people achieve their dream of a successful, growing business and an abundant life…starting wcj today!"  We achieve this by assisting businesses with website design, search engine optimization, social media management, content writing, and pay-per-click management and utilizing Google, Facebook, Twitter and Blogging to create a robust online presence. (https://seoannarbor.com/services/website-design-ann-arbor)

Nicklaus Suino
