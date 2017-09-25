News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HBCU Tech Summit Inspiring Entrepreneurship & Tech Careers
Tech Leaders, Startups and Innovators will convene in Atlanta to engage HBCU students in Building Businesses.
"The HBCU Technology Summit is a relevant platform that provides HBCU College Presidents, Higher Ed Veterans, along with Technology Professionals, Entrepreneurs, HBCU Alumni and Students an avenue to begin action-driven discussions involving mapping out the next hundred years of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We must actively lead the conversation and ignite action tied to the continuity and sustainability of HBCU's. We will begin with an emphasis on aligning Technology Systems to improve operational efficiencies to optimize the student experience, rethink enrollment management, and also better align programs with industry demand, particularly in the STEM and High-Tech spaces", said NBITLO Founder and HBCU Tech Summit Visionary Andrew West... "We are embarking on beginning a critical conversation that inserts Technolgy and Operational Efficiency as a solution to many of the problems that HBCU's face in maintaining accreditation and fiscal solvency, as well as relevant STEM curriculum while creating 1000 HBCU Entreprenuers over the next 5 years", said West.
The organizers of the HBCU Technology Summit, in conjunction with NBITLO has issued a "Call for Speakers" to those who work and have worked in the HBCU space in Administration, Enrollment Management, Institutional Advancement, Academic Computing, Technology Systems and those extolling proven practices that will push the leading edge in defining what the new HBCU model for sustainability will look like. We are looking for contributors to the conversation who have respect for the foundations and traditions of HBCU's while also recognizing the amazing potential that can be achieved as we work to reposition our cherished schools for the future while motivating the pursuit of excellence.
Presentation proposals may be submitted under one of the ten thematic tracks that characterize this year's summit. Each track explores a different aspect of HBCU sustainability with an overarching goal of innovative entrepreneurial professions:
1. Innovation and Entrepreneurship-
2. E-Learning and Innovative Recruitment Methods
3. Saving Our Nations HBCU's
4. HBCU STEM and High Tech Professions
5. Advancing Enrollment Management through Technology & Digital Methods
6. HBCU Sustainability Modeling
7. Improving Accountability through Systems Thinking
8. Technology Systems and Accreditation
9. Signature wcj Presidents Round Table
10. HBCU Alumni Perspectives Showcase
To submit a presentation proposal or to suggest a speaker, please review the requirements on www.nbitlo.org/
In addition to a call for speakers, organizers have also opened registration for the HBCU Technology Summit.
Corporations interested in exhibiting, are invited to share information related to entrepreneurship, careers, innovations or products and services at the Tech Expo and Innovation Showcase.
Attendees will experience two days of dynamic programming, which include:
• Welcoming Reception on Friday Evening
• Dynamic Keynotes and Roundtable discussions
• Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions
• High Tech Expo and Innovation Showcase
• Countless Networking Events & Mentorship Opportunities
• An Opportunity to participate in our National Think Tank and annual report on HBCU sustainability.
About the National Black Information Technology Leadership Organization
NBITLO is a non-profit organization created to support the goals of black technology leaders by equipping them with resources and professional development opportunities that strengthen and refine their skills in support of the larger vision. Its vision is to populate the global workforce with a diverse and highly qualified group of information technology leaders who will lead with vision, innovation, tech savvy and keen technology leadership skills. Founded in 2009, NBITLO is America's premier national organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide, creating equity in the information technology workforce, diversifying the STEM pipeline, and incubating and equipping innovators with world class inventions and global business ideas. Visit www.NBITLO.org (http://nbitlo.org/
HBCU Technology Summit 2017
The NBITLO HBCU Technology Summit is an event focused on the intersection of HBCU Excellence through Technology Systems and Higher Education Best Practices. This two-day summit seeks to create an environment and network to achieve the following: Create a new model for our Nations Historically Black Colleges and Universities, send a loud and clear message to HBCU leaders that Technology Systems, Automation and Enrollment Management can improve viability, and offer students Innovation and Entrepreneurship incubators are the next wave. www.nbitlo.org/
Media Contact
Tiffany Lewis, HBCU Technology Summit
Phone: (713) 443-0416
tlewis@nbitlo.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 25, 2017