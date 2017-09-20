News By Tag
Electrocon International to Demonstrate NERC PRC Standards Reporting Support in CAPE
Western Protective Relay Conference; Support for PRC-001, PRC-002-2, PRC-019-1, PRC-023-2, PRC-024-2, PRC-025-1, PRC-026-1 and PRC-027-1; Leading computer-aided protection engineering software for high voltage electrical transmission & distribution
"CAPE users expressed a need for tools to conduct NERC PRC compliance studies and to generate reports needed to meet these regulatory mandates," remarked Paul F. McGuire, EE, MSEE, and President of Electrocon International. "CAPE currently supports PRC-001, PRC-002-2, PRC-019-1, PRC-023-2, PRC-024-2, PRC-025-1, PRC-026-1 and PRC-027-1. As new or revised standards are developed, Electrocon will support those standards within CAPE whenever possible."
In addition to the NERC PRC compliance support, the CAPE-TS Link™ option allows users to integrate the detailed protection system model of CAPE with the time-domain model of the Siemens PTI PSS®E transient stability simulation. The IPS-CAPE Bridge™-CIM option provides two-way data exchange between the IPS-RELEX™ protection system data management software and the CAPE protection system simulation environment, allowing two-way transfer of not only relay settings but also network topology including CTs and VTs.
"Enhancements to CAPE assist our users by allowing them to do their jobs in a more productive manner," stated McGuire. "For more than thirty-five years, we have listened to the needs of our customers and developed the necessary tools to support those requirements."
Highly detailed, manufacturer-
CAPE is the only protection simulation program that includes highly detailed, manufacturer-
Wide-Area Coordination Studies
The wide area coordination study concept originally developed by Electrocon in the early 1990s is nearly identical to that of the PRC-027 standard requirement. Electrocon developed an automated method for conducting these studies that use the existing network model as a basis to verify coordination among backup protection devices throughout a high-voltage transmission system. Studies may involve many different types of operating conditions and potential network outages. The variety of conditions, faults, and protective devices which may need to be studied are one of the factors that have made this type of study impractical using manual techniques. Using a well-designed macro to effectively supervise and conduct the entire study, the process results in a high-level summary report (one line of text per fault condition). The summary wcj report simplifies the essential human work of analyzing the results of the study. Today, the wide-area coordination study has become an industry standard and is a tool for utilities around the world to evaluate grid reliability. Electrocon has either conducted or participated in virtually all the wide-area coordination studies that have been conducted to date.
Simulating short circuits and showing the responses of protective devices
With CAPE, you use a mouse to click and drag elements on a one-line diagram and to open breakers, apply faults, and simulate protective system responses. Conducting automated fault studies and wide area coordination reviews, developing incisive custom reports, and identifying fault locations, all become practical, efficient activities that add value to the organization.
More detail gives you more realistic results
CAPE's ability to handle rich detail allows users to create models accurate enough to realistically predict likely misoperations. CAPE handles model-specific comparator equations, phase and fault selection logic, manufacturer-
Get the most from your data
CAPE is built upon a true relational database, which is included with CAPE software. CAPE's underlying DBMS is fully ODBC- and SQL-compliant;
CAPE handles networks of any size, large or small. CAPE users have systems ranging from under 100 buses to over 30,000 buses. Several have protection systems with 20,000 to 50,000 relays.
For more information about CAPE, Electrocon training, implementation and custom development services, wide area coordination reviews, or NERC PRC standards compliance reporting, visit us on the web at www.electrocon.com, call +1 734-761-8612 extension 202 or email eii@electrocon.com.
Electrocon International, Inc.
