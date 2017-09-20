 
Industry News





Head Over To Southern Ocean Chamber Membership Meeting at 777 E. Bay Ave in Stafford on Oct 11

Joe Mangino keynotes with START's efforts of Hurricane Relief this season at regional chamber's October Pop Up Meeting beginning at 330pm
 
 
Southern Ocean Chamber Pop UP Oct 11 in Stafford Township
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Touch base with your fellow members and find out the activities that START has participated in regarding Hurricane relief in Texas and Florida, as Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce  presents their fall Pop Up Membership meeting beginning 330pm on October 11. The location chosen is 777 E. Bay Avenue Stafford Township. The event features a brief program, announcements, networking and refreshments.

Find out about fantastic fall programs such as our Holidays Redefined Shopping Roll Out, Shop Small Saturday, Southern Ocean Made kick off, upcoming After Hours, Love Your Chamber Day and Holiday Parties. Our unique brand of membership meeting are informal and informative, allowing business people to check out space available to open or expand companies within our region.

In partnership with the Ocean County Board of Realtors, we have dedicated a portion of our scheduled membership meetings to take place in commercial space wcj that is currently for sale or lease. This ground breaking way to bring potential business expansion or relocation into our area, by gathering key decision makers, entrepreneurs, and local stakeholders to view space. There is no cost to attend, but a suggested donation of $10 to benefit The Maximilian Foundation/Hope Sheds Light.

RSVP is recommended, as space varies per location. Please call 609 494 7211 or info@sochamber.com
End
