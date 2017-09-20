News By Tag
RTM Blueprint, powered by Nearpod, to be presented at Fall Education & CIO Congress
Earlier this year, the Blueprint authors addressed the topic of Personalized Learning in all of its facets. Given the recent amount of press stories dedicated to cyber data breaches and phishing scams, the RTM Advisory Board felt that the timing was right to discuss these issues within the education space. In this work, the authors illustrate the importance of promoting better behaviors when using classroom technology, as well as creating a structure that ensures that data privacy remains a top priority. Powered by Nearpod, the 2017/18 Blueprint is dedicated to data security and data privacy. The areas of consideration within the paper include: data governance; digital citizenship, management protocols, compliance, impact on teaching and learning, community engagement and professional development.
Nearpod is an award-winning education technology company focused on developing digital learning tools, virtual reality and interactive content across mobile devices that provides teachers an easy and efficient way to leverage technology in the classroom by creating learning experiences that engage and inspire students.
Since its launch in 2012, Nearpod has become a leader in the K-12 market and is now currently used in 1 out of 10 schools in the United States by over 100M teachers and 5M+ students on a monthly basis. 2017 marks the second year in a row that Nearpod has been listed on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune and local news channels across the country.
This Blueprint also takes the form of an interactive session at the upcoming RTM Fall Education and CIO Congress in Orlando (Oct 8th - 10th). Nearpod will be used to wcj engage the audience during the presentation. Live feedback from the audience will then be incorporated into the final version of the paper. Authored by Jeff McCoy (Associate Superintendent for Academics, Greenville County Schools), Dr. Sheryl Abshire (Chief Technology Officer, Calcasieu Parish Public Schools), Scott Bailey (Superintendent, Desert Sands Unified), and Joseph Williams (Exec. Director of Technology, Perris Union High School District), and produced by RTM Business Group, this Blueprint gives school districts a framework for achieving best practices in data security.
To download the 2016 Blueprint, please visit: http://www.rtmeducationcongress.com/
For more about Nearpod, please visit: https://nearpod.com
