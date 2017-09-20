 
Industry News





IHMG to present at 2017 A3C Festival in Atlanta

Independent record label to present panel on publishing and placements for content creators in new and traditional media.
 
 
IHMG at the 2017 A3C Festival in Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent record label Ironhorse Music Group LLC, will host a panel at this year's A3C (All 3 Coasts) Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The focus of the panel will be on how musicians and content creators  can create opportunities in new and traditional media for their brands in an ever-changing media landscape.

Featured panelists include the CEO of Balancing Acts Entertainment Gina Barboza, Project Pat, Boosie Badazz and Cee-Lo Green Music Producer Smitti Boi, Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6 and Despicable Me 2 music producers Kareem wcj Knight and Colliweedz of The Aqua League, and the CEO of Ironhorse Music Group LLC, producer and recording artist Doug Simpson. The panel will be moderated by journalist and podcaster Tai Saint-Louis.

The Plan A to Point B: Opportunities in Publishing and Placements panel is set to kick off Friday, October 6th at 1pm at The Loudermilk Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees of the A3C Festival can receive 20% off the ticket price by using code A3CSPEAKER20.

For more information on the featured panelists and moderator, including a full line up of additional panels, guest speakers and events please visit the A3C Festival website at https://www.a3cfestival.com/schedule/conference/plan-a-to....

Ironhorse Music Group LLC
***@ironhorsemg.com
